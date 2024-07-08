Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico takes first trip outside capital after assassination attempt

FILE - Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives for a cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, on May, 15, 2024. Fico made his first public appearance on Friday July 5, 2024 since he was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt, attacking his liberal political opponents and praising his Hungarian counterpart. (Radovan Stoklasa/TASR via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 7:03 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 7:12 am.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico took his first trip outside the capital on Monday since resuming his duties after an assassination attempt.

Fico visited a farm in Slovenska Nova Ves, northeast of the capital of Bratislava, along with agriculture minister Richard Takáč to check the grain harvest.

Fico said in a brief statement that Slovakia was not ready to lift a ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine and thanked farmers for their work.

He was using a walking stick and did not take any questions from the media.

It was his first official trip outside the capital since recovering from the May 15 attack in which he was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova, 140 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of the capital.

Fico made his first public appearance since the assassination attempt on Friday, when he gave a speech for a national holiday.

He has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond. He returned to power for the fourth time last year, when his leftist party Smer, or Direction, won parliamentary elections campaigning on a pro-Russia and anti-American message.

His critics worry that Slovakia could abandon its pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

Thousands of people have held rallies in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico’s policies.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

1h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

37m ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

9h ago

Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom
Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom

One man has been charged in an alleged case of voyeurism at a downtown Toronto washroom over the weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area...

2m ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

1h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

37m ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

9h ago

Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom
Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom

One man has been charged in an alleged case of voyeurism at a downtown Toronto washroom over the weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

12h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

12h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

9h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

19h ago

2:33
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead

Violence continues to rage on in the occupied West Bank where the latest round of Israeli strike has left multiple people dead. Karling Donoghue details the ongoing fighting - and takes a look at where the two sides stand on ceasefire talks.

7h ago

More Videos