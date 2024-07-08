South Korea will withdraw plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve medical impasse

South Korean Health and Welfare Minister Cho KyooHong speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 8, 2024. South Korea says it’ll withdraw its earlier plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve the country's long medical impasse.(Choi Jae-goo/Yonhap via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 1:38 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 2:12 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Monday it’ll withdraw its earlier plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors as part of its efforts to resolve the country’s months-long medical impasse.

It wasn’t immediately known whether and how many of thousands of the striking doctors would return to work in the wake of the government’s announcement. Also, the plan could invite criticism that it hurts the principle of fairness over the government’s dealing with other previous labor strikes as well as doctors who already returned to work.

Health Minister Cho KyooHong said Monday the government has decided not to suspend their licenses of the strikers, regardless of whether they return to their hospitals or not.

He said the government’s decision is meant to address a shortage of doctors treating emergency and serious patients and restore a training system to add more professional doctors.

More than 13,000 junior doctors, who are medical interns and residents, walked off the job in February in protest of the government’s plan to sharply boost school admissions. Their walkouts have significantly burdened operations of university hospitals where they had worked while training.

A Seoul court in May ruled in support of the government’s plan.

The government later withdraw its plan to suspend licenses of doctor who returned to their hospitals but didn’t do so on others who remained off the job.

Officials have said they want to add up to 10,000 doctors by 2035 to cope with the country’s fast-aging population and a shortage of physicians in rural areas and in low-paying yet essential specialties like pediatrics and emergency departments.

Doctors say schools aren’t ready to handle an abrupt increase in students and that it would ultimately undermine the country’s medical services. But critics argue that physicians, one of the best-paid jobs in South Korea, are mainly worried that having more doctors would lower their incomes.

The striking doctors are a fraction of all doctors in South Korea, estimated to number between 115,000 and 140,000. But in some major hospitals, they represented about 30% to 40% of the doctors, assisting fully qualified doctors and department chiefs during surgeries and other treatments while training. Their walkouts have caused cancellations of numerous surgeries and other care at their hospitals and threatened to disrupt South Korea’s medical services.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

7h ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

5h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

7h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

11h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

7h ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

5h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

7h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

8h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

7h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

5h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

14h ago

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
More Videos