S&P/TSX composite down as base metal stocks fall, U.S. stock markets higher

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.26 points at 22,039.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 56.61 points at 39,432.48. The S&P 500 index was up 6.13 points at 5,573.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.60 points at 18,410.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.36 cents US compared with 73.35 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 38 cents at US$82.78 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.37 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$16.30 at US$2,381.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$4.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

1h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

13m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

5h ago

