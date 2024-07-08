S&P/TSX composite down as base metal stocks fall, U.S. stock markets higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.26 points at 22,039.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 56.61 points at 39,432.48. The S&P 500 index was up 6.13 points at 5,573.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.60 points at 18,410.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.36 cents US compared with 73.35 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 38 cents at US$82.78 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.37 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$16.30 at US$2,381.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$4.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press