Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale.

Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found one man with gunshot wounds in an apartment unit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

680News Radio confirmed that the victim was discovered on a balcony.

The homicide unit has taken carriage of the investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.