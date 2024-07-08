Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Jameson Avenue homicide
Toronto police arrived at the apartment complex at 145 Jameson Avenue. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 8, 2024 6:02 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 6:25 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale.

Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found one man with gunshot wounds in an apartment unit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

680News Radio confirmed that the victim was discovered on a balcony.

The homicide unit has taken carriage of the investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

39m ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

9h ago

Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom
Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom

One man has been charged in an alleged case of voyeurism at a downtown Toronto washroom over the weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area...

4m ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

11h ago

