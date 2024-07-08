UConn, coach Dan Hurley agree to 6-year, $50 million deal a month after he spurned offer from Lakers

FILE - UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates cutting the net after their win against Purdue in the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. UConn and men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley have agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract through the 2029-30 season, nearly a month after he turned down a lucrative offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 1:33 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 2:26 pm.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn and men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley have agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract through the 2029-30 season that makes him one of the nation’s highest paid college coaches nearly a month after he turned down a lucrative offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hurley, who passed on guiding the storied NBA club to return to the two-time defending NCAA champions, can also earn more through performance-based incentives, a Monday release from the school stated. He will receive $6.375 million next season in addition to his $400,000 base annual salary, which includes compensation from speaking, consulting and media obligations.

The agreement, which includes a $1 million annual retention bonus, will be covered by increased ticket sales revenue and donations from the Husky Athletic Fund, the release added. It replaces the six-year, $32.1 million agreement reached in June 2023 after Hurley won his first national championship with UConn.

Hurley — 141-58 in six seasons with the Huskies and 292-163 overall entering his 15th as a Division I head coach — acknowledged that the Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer was “obviously tempting.” He was also mentioned as a candidate for the Kentucky coaching vacancy after John Calipari left for Arkansas. But Hurley reiterated last month that he belongs at UConn and stated in the release that “it’s an honor” to coach and represent the school and is proud of what the program has rebuilt for supporters and fans.

He added: “We will continue to obsessively pursue championships and historic success, while continuing to develop great young men. Bleed Blue!”

UConn President Radenka Maric called Hurley the nation’s best men’s basketball coach and said he was delighted Hurley will continue to call it home. Athletic director David Benedict praised Hurley and wife Andrea for pouring themselves into rebuilding the program added that the contract recognizes the “immense” effort that has produced the results and the dedication it will require for the program to sustain it.

___

This story corrects an earlier version that reported Hurley’s $6.375 million salary next season included a $400,000 annual salary.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press


