Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discusses further NATO support with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 7:23 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 7:26 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday and discussed Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine and further support from NATO on the eve of a summit marking the Western defense alliance’s 75th anniversary.

Zelenskyy stopped in Warsaw en route to the NATO summit in Washington, which is expected to discuss ways of providing reliable long-term security aid and military training for Ukraine more than two years after Russia’s invasion.

The talks came hours after Russian missiles killed at least 20 people in attacks on various sites in Ukraine, including a children’s hospital in the capital.

At the NATO summit Poland will be represented by President Andrzej Duda, who was scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy later Monday. Poland is among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine and has offered some $4 billion in military equipment, training and other items for defense. It is also offering humanitarian, political and economic support.

An initiative likely to be endorsed at the three-day summit is NATO taking more responsibility for coordinating training and military and financial assistance for Ukraine’s forces, instead of the U.S. Europeans also are talking about giving Ukrainians a greater presence within NATO bodies, though there’s no consensus yet on Ukraine joining the alliance.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

43m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

18m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

2h ago

Top Stories

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

43m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

18m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

14h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

13h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

20h ago

2:33
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals

Team Canada is going to the Copa America semifinals for the first time after beating Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Jazan Grewal with fan reaction after the historic win.

More Videos