Violent holiday weekend sees mass shootings in Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky

Detroit police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Detroit. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)

By Sophia Tareen And Rick Callahan, The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 11:56 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting at a block party in Detroit left two people dead and more than a dozen wounded, capping a violent holiday weekend in the U.S. that also saw mass shootings in Kentucky and Chicago.

More than 100 people were shot in Chicago, 19 of them fatally, over the long Independence Day weekend, when there is often a spike in violence. One mass shooting Thursday in a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, left two women and an 8-year-old boy dead. Two other children were also critically injured.

“We cannot take our eyes off the ball,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a Monday news conference. “We cannot stop thinking about the people who have been victimized by this crime.”

City officials announced plans for an emergency resource center to open Monday evening for people struggling with trauma, while Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed the pervasive violence on years of disinvestment and poverty, particularly in the city’s Black neighborhoods. Johnson, who took office last year, said Chicago has not received enough federal resources for victims and that he recently renewed a request for help.

The four-day weekend in Chicago saw a spike in violence compared with the same time period last year when 11 people were killed and more than 60 wounded.

“We are losing a piece of the soul of Chicago,” Johnson said at the news conference. “We will not let criminal activity ruin and harm our city.”

In Detroit, two people were fatally shot and at least 19 were injured at a block party on the city’s east side early Sunday, according to authorities. Detroit police planned a news conference Monday to announce new safety strategies for block parties.

Shootings during the holiday weekend also took place in California and Kentucky, where police say four people were killed and three others wounded in an early morning shooting during a party at a home. The shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home in Florence, Kentucky, and driving into a ditch during a police chase, authorities said. Florence is a city of about 36,000 people located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of Cincinnati, Ohio.

___

Callahan reported from Indianapolis.

Sophia Tareen And Rick Callahan, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

2h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

14m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

2h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

14m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

1h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

17h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

16h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

23h ago

More Videos