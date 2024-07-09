9 cases of listeria reported in Ontario connected to recall of plant-based milk beverages

Ontario has reported nine cases of listeria connected to a country-wide recall of a number of plant-based milk products by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The agency’s recall applies to Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk.

It says the recall was triggered by an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak and that illnesses associated with the consumption of the products have been reported.

Anyone who thinks they got sick from consuming one of the recalled products, most of which have best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4, should seek medical advice from their health-care provider.

Out of the nine cases in the province, five people have been hospitalized.

Ontario’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore encourages residents to check their fridges for the recalled products and if found, they should be immediately discarded.

“I strongly advise the public, especially those at high risk for listeriosis, such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with weak immune systems, to make sure they do not consume these recalled products,” read his statement.

The CFIA says food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, and symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.