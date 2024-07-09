A Japanese climber’s body is found in Pakistan who died a week ago after scaling a mountain

By Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 2:59 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 3:13 pm.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A group of Pakistani volunteers found the body of a Japanese climber who died while trying to descend from one of the highest mountains in the country, officials said Tuesday.

The body of 64-year-old Hiroshi Onishi was brought down the previous day from the 7,027-meter (23,054 feet) Spantik Peak — also known as Golden Peak — where he died, a local police chief Mohammad Hanif told The Associated Press by phone.

He was the third Japanese climber to die in Pakistan in less than a month.

Onishi was coming down from the mountain with other Japanese climbers after successfully reaching the summit when he slipped and fell into a crevasse and died, police said.

The body of Onishi was being sent to Islamabad by an ambulance, according to Javed Ali Munwa, a local official told the AP. His family is expected to reach Pakistan later this week.

A six-member team of volunteers led by a Pakistani mountaineer Abbas Ali undertook the risky mission to retrieve the body after bad weather prevented helicopters from flying to the Spantik, Munwa said. He added that it took 6 days of arduous work to find and bring the body down.

Hiroshi’s death came after two other Japanese climbers, Atsushi Taguchi and Ryuseki Hiraoka, died while trying to scale the same mountain. They went missing on June 13, and Hiraoka’s body was found two days later after that incident.

His colleague was presumed dead after an unsuccessful weeklong search. Both had fallen into a deep crevasse.

Golden Peak is known for its distinct golden hue at sunrise and sunset, making it a popular destination for mountaineers.

Every year, hundreds of climbers try to scale mountains in northern Pakistan, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, and several die.

Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

