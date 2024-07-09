A Papua New Guinea lawmaker facing a domestic assault charge in Australia will step down during case

By Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 2:04 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 2:12 am.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A minister in Papua New Guinea’s government who has been charged over an alleged domestic assault in Australia will step down from his post while a court case against him unfolds, the country’s prime minister said.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales said in a statement Saturday that a 58-year-old man was arrested and charged after a domestic dispute in Sydney. A 31-year-old woman known to him had injuries to her face after the altercation, the statement said.

Australian authorities did not name Petroleum Minister Jimmy Maladina as the accused, but his identity was widely reported by news outlets in Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Maladina “offered to step aside” from his post as petroleum minister “as he attends to the complaint as it is heard in court in Australia,” Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said in a written statement Sunday.

Marape would appoint an acting minister, he added. He did not confirm any details of the arrest or alleged assault.

Maladina is due to appear in court Thursday on a charge of assault resulting in bodily harm. He is currently on bail, police said.

He has not responded to requests for comment by The Associated Press. In remarks attributed to him by news outlets in Papua New Guinea, Maladina said he was aware of the reports of his arrest and was “fully cooperating with the authorities.” He did not say whether he would defend the charge.

On Tuesday, Papua New Guinea opposition leader Douglas Tomuriesa urged the Prime Minister to sack Maladina or request his outright resignation rather than allowing him to step aside temporarily.

“While Maladina won’t be performing his ministerial duties, he will still be getting paid as so,” Tomuriesa said in a written statement.

Maladina, a former lawyer and member of Marape’s Pangu Party, became a lawmaker in 2022 and was appointed as a minister in January. Marape directed him to boost the developing country’s efforts to profit from its natural gas resources.

He has been a key ally to Marape, who faced political tumult in May when 18 members of his party defected to the parliamentary opposition in a bid to force a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister.

The attempt to bring the vote was ruled illegitimate. Parliament will next sit in September.

Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users' contact and payment information being obtained. In an email sent out to affected users,...

8h ago

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

3h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

8h ago

CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns. The agency's recall applies to Silk brand...

6h ago

Top Stories

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users' contact and payment information being obtained. In an email sent out to affected users,...

8h ago

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

3h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

8h ago

CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns. The agency's recall applies to Silk brand...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

8h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

9h ago

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

14h ago

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

17h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

More Videos