Arizona election worker accused of stealing a security fob also charged with other crimes

By The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 8:52 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 8:56 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — A temporary election worker accused of computer tampering in Arizona’s largest county has been charged with additional crimes.

Walter Ringfield was charged with third-degree burglary and criminal trespassing after prosecutors say he stole several items while walking through a secure area of the Arizona Legislature on June 15, according to an indictment filed last week.

Ringfield had previously been charged with computer tampering after surveillance video captured him on June 20 taking a security fob off of a desk that would allow him access to vote tabulators in Maricopa County. He was arrested at his Phoenix home the next day after election workers realized that one of the fobs was missing.

Ringfield also is charged with theft after prosecutors say he stole $9,500 in vintage jewelry from mannequins at the Phoenix Art Museum on May 20.

The Associated Press left phone and email messages Tuesday afternoon for Brian Body, an attorney representing Ringfield in the three cases.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada loses to Argentina 2-0 in Copa América semifinal
Canada loses to Argentina 2-0 in Copa América semifinal

Canada's unexpected run in its first Copa América tournament has come to end with a 2-0 loss to Argentina in the semifinal. Argentina, the defending champion, will now face the winner of the match-up...

0m ago

Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment
Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone...

4h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

6h ago

No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis
No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis

Emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at Wellesley and Jarvis Streets Tuesday night. They were called to the intersection just before 8:30 p.m. The fire has since been put out and...

54m ago

Top Stories

Canada loses to Argentina 2-0 in Copa América semifinal
Canada loses to Argentina 2-0 in Copa América semifinal

Canada's unexpected run in its first Copa América tournament has come to end with a 2-0 loss to Argentina in the semifinal. Argentina, the defending champion, will now face the winner of the match-up...

0m ago

Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment
Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone...

4h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

6h ago

No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis
No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis

Emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at Wellesley and Jarvis Streets Tuesday night. They were called to the intersection just before 8:30 p.m. The fire has since been put out and...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Hurrican Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurrican Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hits southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

2h ago

2:38
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens.

5h ago

2:36
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes

Two weeks after buses replaced streetcars on Spadina Avenue, the TTC is altering their route in an effort to ease major traffic delays. Michelle Mackey is asking riders if it's working.

22h ago

2:18
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday evening as the heat warning continues for the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

More Videos