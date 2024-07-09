California man charged in July Fourth stabbing that killed 2, injured 3

FILE - Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where police say multiple people were killed and injured in Huntington Beach, Calif., July 5, 2024. Prosecutors said Tuesday, July 9, that Logan Christopher Kelley has been charged with murder and assault in connection with the mass stabbing. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

By Jaimie Ding, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 8:01 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 8:12 pm.

A man who prosecutors say stabbed five people, two fatally, in a July 4 attack on a California beach town has been charged with murder, authorities said Tuesday.

Logan Christopher Kelley, 26, was also charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery on a police officer, the district attorney’s office announced in a news release. He was charged under a provision known as “special circumstance of multiple murders,” which makes him eligible for the death penalty or life without parole.

The attack took place just after 11 p.m. after Kelley approached a group of people watching fireworks in Huntington Beach, a community southeast of Los Angeles. He had been drinking and took hallucinogenic drugs, prosecutors said, and started stabbing people with a knife.

Eric Hodges, 42; and William Collins, 47, were killed. Two 35-year-old men and one of their fathers, age 68, were injured in the stabbing but were expected to survive, prosecutors said.

Kelley, from the nearby town of Redondo Beach, is not believed to have known anyone in the group, prosecutors said. Several people helped detain him until police arrived, including a 16-year-old boy. Kelley was also charged with assaulting the boy, spitting on a police officer and using a racial slur while being arrested, prosecutors said.

The attack was part of a spate of violence across the U.S. that resulted in at least 33 dead, including 11 in Chicago. The Fourth of July historically is one of the nation’s deadliest days of the year.

“A day of celebrating America and all the freedoms we all enjoy turned into deadly chaos at the hands of a stranger,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Jaimie Ding, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment
Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone...

2h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

5h ago

Boy, 16, identified as victim in Parkdale homicide
Boy, 16, identified as victim in Parkdale homicide

A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a homicide that occurred in a Parkdale apartment unit. Toronto police were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight...

2h ago

Copa America Preview: Messi, Argentina rematch stand between Canada and glory
Copa America Preview: Messi, Argentina rematch stand between Canada and glory

Who'd have thought before the Copa América kicked off that Canada would become the big story of the tournament?  But that's exactly what has happened. The Canadian men's team has earned the respect...

10h ago

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment
Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone...

2h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

5h ago

Boy, 16, identified as victim in Parkdale homicide
Boy, 16, identified as victim in Parkdale homicide

A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a homicide that occurred in a Parkdale apartment unit. Toronto police were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight...

2h ago

Copa America Preview: Messi, Argentina rematch stand between Canada and glory
Copa America Preview: Messi, Argentina rematch stand between Canada and glory

Who'd have thought before the Copa América kicked off that Canada would become the big story of the tournament?  But that's exactly what has happened. The Canadian men's team has earned the respect...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Hurrican Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurrican Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hits southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

1h ago

2:38
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens.

3h ago

2:36
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes

Two weeks after buses replaced streetcars on Spadina Avenue, the TTC is altering their route in an effort to ease major traffic delays. Michelle Mackey is asking riders if it's working.

21h ago

2:18
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday evening as the heat warning continues for the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

More Videos