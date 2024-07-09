Entropy gives formal go-ahead to second carbon capture project

An Advantage Energy Ltd. logo is shown in a handout. Alberta-based Entropy Inc. says it has made a final investment decision to go ahead with its second carbon capture and storage project.The company says the project will be built to capture emissions from parent company Advantage Energy's Glacier Gas Plant in northwest Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2024 12:04 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 12:12 pm.

CALGARY — Entropy Inc. says it has made a final investment decision to go ahead with its second carbon capture and storage project.

The Alberta-based company says the project will capture emissions from parent company Advantage Energy’s Glacier Gas Plant in northwest Alberta.

The carbon capture facility should be operational by the second quarter of 2026 and will be able to capture 160,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

This comes on top of Entropy’s first commercial-scale carbon capture project, which is already up and running at the Glacier site and has the capacity to capture 32,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Last year, Entropy became the first company to sign a deal with the federal Canada Growth backstopping the price of carbon, meaning Entropy’s investment in carbon capture technology will not be at risk if the future price of carbon changes.

Entropy previously pegged the capital cost of its proposed second carbon capture project at $49 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AAV)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

1h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

3h ago

3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

2h ago

Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday
Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario starting this Friday. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour...

22m ago

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

1h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

3h ago

3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

2h ago

Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday
Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario starting this Friday. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

17h ago

2:02
Heat waves in Western Canada
Heat waves in Western Canada

Environment Canada says single-day temperature records may be broken as the Western provinces face a heat wave - but it's not forecasting all-time records for July to be broken. But there are still health risks - especially in cities.

18h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

18h ago

2:00
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside

Pressure is growing on Joe Biden to step down from his re-election campaign. Julia Benbrook with how the President is responding to calls coming from within his own party.

19h ago

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.
More Videos