Ex-French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy charged with witness tempering in husband’s campaign case

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file picture, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy caresses the brow of her husband, the former French President and candidate for France's conservative presidential primary, Nicolas Sarkozy, during a campaign meeting in Marseille, southern France. Former first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was given preliminary charges Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and placed under judicial supervision for alleged involvement in efforts to pressure a witness who accused ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy of receiving illegal campaign financing from Libya. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

By Nicolas Vaux-montagny, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 4:09 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 4:12 pm.

LYON, France (AP) — Former supermodel and French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was given preliminary charges Tuesday for involvement in alleged efforts to pressure a witness who accused ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy of receiving illegal campaign financing from Libya.

Bruni-Sarkozy was placed under judicial supervision on Tuesday, which included a ban on contact with all those involved in the proceedings with the exception of her husband, according to a judicial official not authorized to be publicly named when speaking about an ongoing investigation.

Preliminary charges against Bruni-Sarkozy include witness tampering and participation in a criminal association with an attempt to commit fraud in efforts to deceive magistrates investigating her husband on suspicion of receiving illegal funds during his 2007 presidential election campaign, the official said.

Bruni-Sarkozy’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment. After she was questioned by police in May, her lawyers said she provided ‘’useful clarifications and explanations’’ but didn’t comment further.

The witness involved, Ziad Takieddine, is central to accusations that Sarkozy received millions in illegal payments from the regime of then-Libyan President Moammar Gadhafi.

Nicolas Sarkozy, president of France from 2007 to 2012, was already convicted in two other legal cases. He has vigorously denied wrongdoing in all the cases.

In February, an appeals court in Paris upheld a guilty verdict against the former president for illegal campaign financing in his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy was sentenced to a year in prison, of which six months were suspended. Sarkozy’s lawyers have appealed to the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court. With the appeal pending, Sarkozy can not be imprisoned in line with French law.

He was accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the re-election bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

In a separate case in 2021, Sarkozy, 69, was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling.

He’s the first former French president in modern history convicted and sentenced to prison for actions during his term.

Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017.

——

Associated Press writer Barbara Surk in Nice, France, contributed.

Nicolas Vaux-montagny, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment
Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone...

40m ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

2h ago

Toronto to face 'torrential downpours' Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into region
Toronto to face 'torrential downpours' Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into region

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and the GTA, calling for "torrential downpours" on Wednesday with rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres per hour at times. The warning is in...

2h ago

9 cases of listeria reported in Ontario connected to recall of plant-based milk beverages
9 cases of listeria reported in Ontario connected to recall of plant-based milk beverages

Ontario has reported nine cases of listeria connected to a country-wide recall of a number of plant-based milk products by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The agency’s recall applies to Silk...

46m ago

