Great-grandmother who just finished radiation treatments for breast cancer wins $5M lottery prize

This image provided by the Pennsylvania Lottery shows Donna Osborne, 75, left, posing for a photo with PA Lottery Deputy Director of Corporate Sales Staci Coombs at Lottery Headquarters in Middletown, Pa. (Pennsylvania Lottery via AP)

By Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 10:10 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 10:12 am.

A great-grandmother from Pennsylvania who recently completed radiation treatments for breast cancer won $5 million on a scratch-off state lottery ticket that she only bought because a scheduled family trip didn’t go as planned.

Donna Osborne, 75, scored the big prize last month when she bought a $50 “Monopoly Own It All” ticket while buying gas at a convenience store in Lancaster County, where she lives. Osborne said she had previously bought a $5 lottery ticket that won her $50, so she used that money to get another ticket.

“I was at the airport with my daughter. We were on our way to see family in Florida when the flight got delayed. Well, it was delayed so many times, I decided to go home. My daughter stayed and flew to Florida,” Osborne said. “If I didn’t leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket!”

Osborne said she scratched the ticket while she was in the store parking lot and was stunned when she realized she had won the game’s top prize.

“I could not believe my eyes!” Osborne said. “I went back into the store and said, ‘Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?’ Well, the clerk said, ‘It’s right!’”

Osborne, who said she has been playing the lottery “since it began” about 50 years ago, called her daughter with the good news but “she didn’t believe me.”

Osborne, who has worked for decades providing transportation for Amish people, said she doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon. But she does have another trip in mind.

“I don’t know what I’d do with myself, I have to keep moving,” she said. “I think I’ll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska,” she said.

Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

21m ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

2h ago

3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

32m ago

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says a data security incident that occurred in April and May may have obtained users' contact and payment information. In an email sent to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently...

5h ago

