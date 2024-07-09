In the news today: Trudeau to attend NATO leaders’ summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves as he arrives at Andrews Airforce Base ahead of the NATO Summit, on July 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed…

Trudeau to attend NATO leaders’ summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.

The ongoing battle in Ukraine will top the agenda of the three-day summit following Russian missile attacks which left death and destruction, including at a large children’s hospital in Kyiv.

New robust measures to support Ukraine are set to be announced during the summit and officials say it will include information on the war-ravaged country’s efforts towards NATO membership.

Trudeau will be making forceful comments about the need to stay resolute in backing Ukraine, but Canadian officials will also be facing questions on this country’s record on defence spending.

Members of the alliance agreed to spend the equivalent of two per cent of their national gross domestic product on defence but Canada has long fallen short of the target.

Here’s what else we’re watching…

Judge weighs motivations of admitted serial killer

A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.

The tragic case dating back to 2022 renewed calls for governments and organizations to address the ongoing issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Countrywide protests were also held demanding a search of a landfill for the remains of two of the victims. The search is set to start in the fall.

The judge is scheduled to give his verdict Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki.

Skibicki has admitted to killing Morgan Harris, 39; Marcedes Myran, 26; Rebecca Contois, 24; and an unidentified woman an Indigenous grassroots community has named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

Canada to unveil results of rapid heat wave study

Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada’s heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is scheduled to unveil the results of its rapid analysis into last month’s heat wave that enveloped parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

It will mark the public debut of Canada’s new rapid extreme weather event attribution pilot program, which officials say can determine whether and to what extent climate change made a specific heat wave more likely or intense.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is thought to be one of the first government offices in the world to publicly roll out a rapid attribution tool and automatically apply it to heat waves across the country, with results prepared within several days.

Scientists say attribution studies can inject climate science into public discussions of specific extreme weather events when it’s most relevant, while underlining the effects of planet-warming emissions.

AFN annual general assembly to start in Montreal

The Assembly of First Nations annual meeting begins in Montreal today where leaders are expected to provide an update on negotiations to reform Canada’s child welfare system and compensation for the systems’ past harms.

The meeting is the first AFN annual general assembly taking place since Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak was elected national chief in December.

Last month, three regional chiefs representing more than half of First Nations wrote to Woodhouse Nepinak outlining concerns that the AFN is not including First Nations’ leaders in negotiations with Ottawa about reforms being discussed as part of a $43-billion settlement reached with Canada in 2023.

More than half of that money is intended as compensation for about 300,000 children and their families harmed when chronic underfunding of child welfare on reserves meant children were more often placed in foster care than provided support to remain with their families.

The agreement includes $20 billion to help pay for reforms to child welfare including properly funding it.

Mayor would ‘consider’ amending Munro monument

The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would “consider” amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.

Jim Ginn, the mayor of Central Huron, says he was shocked by the revelations that emerged Sunday regarding Munro’s second husband, Gerald Fremlin.

Andrea Robin Skinner, Munro’s daughter with her first husband, James Munro, wrote in an essay published in the Toronto Star that Fremlin sexually assaulted her in the mid-1970s — when she was 9 — and continued to harass and abuse her until she became a teenager.

Skinner wrote that in her 20s she told the author about Fremlin’s abuse but that it stayed a secret for decades, with Munro deciding to remain married to Fremlin until he died in 2013. The couple lived together in Clinton.

Ginn says Munro will ultimately be remembered for her unique gifts as a storyteller and that he does not currently foresee amending the monument in Clinton honouring her.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users' contact and payment information being obtained. In an email sent out to affected users,...

10h ago

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

4h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

10h ago

CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns. The agency's recall applies to Silk brand...

8h ago

Top Stories

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users' contact and payment information being obtained. In an email sent out to affected users,...

10h ago

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

4h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

10h ago

CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns. The agency's recall applies to Silk brand...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

10h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

10h ago

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

16h ago

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

18h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

More Videos