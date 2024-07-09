Japan Navy helicopters’ fatal crash caused by inadequate instructions to crew, says probe report

FILE - This undated photo released by and taken from the official website of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, shows a SH-60K chopper. Crew members' failure to keep a lookout and communicate, as well as lack of instructions and cooperation by their commanding officers led two Japanese navy SH-60K helicopters to collide during training, killing all eight people aboard, a Japanese navy office report said Tuesday, June 9, 2024. (The official website of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 10:27 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 10:43 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Lack of instructions to the crew and their failure to keep a lookout and communicate led two Japanese navy helicopters to collide during training, killing all eight people on board, a Japanese navy report said Tuesday.

The two SH-60K reconnaissance helicopters from the Maritime Self-Defense Force crashed in April during nighttime anti-submarine training near Torishima island, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo while flying to the same mock target to detect a submarine.

Just before the collision, the two helicopters — while flying at different locations — headed to the same target based on a scenario of a submarine being detected, according to the Maritime Staff Office investigation report. They were under the control of two separate ship-based officers who were giving instructions to the two aircraft, the report added.

The absence of collision avoidance maneuvers on either side indicates both helicopters miscalculated the distance between them, the report said. Then the nose of the helicopter flying straight ahead collided with the left side of the other one that was turning clockwise at the same altitude, the report said.

It noted that crewmembers failed to keep an adequate lookout or share information, while their two commanding officers were also not communicating with their crew or giving appropriate instructions to each helicopter, for instance, to fly at different altitudes.

In the report, the MSO said it is necessary to ensure adequate lookout by crewmembers, upgrading of equipment such as installing a proximity warning system, and requirement of adequate communication between officers in charge.

“We take seriously the investigation results of the accident that took eight people’s lives and do everything we can to take preventive steps, with a determination not to have any more casualty,” Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a news conference.

Kihara said flight training involving multiple SH-60Ks was to resume on Tuesday. The helicopter training had been restricted to solo flights since the crash.

The crash came as Japan, under its 2022 security strategy, decided to accelerate its military buildup and fortify its defenses on southwestern Japanese islands to counter China’s increasingly assertive military activity.

Tokyo has rapidly expanded naval exercises and joint drills with the United States and other partners in recent years.

The twin-engine, multi-mission helicopters developed by Sikorsky and known as Seahawks were modified and produced in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The report said there was no mechanical issue involved in the accident. Japan has about 70 of them.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

22m ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

2h ago

3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

33m ago

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says a data security incident that occurred in April and May may have obtained users' contact and payment information. In an email sent to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently...

5h ago

