Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s security detail shoots man during attempted carjacking, authorities say

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor attends a panel discussion, Feb. 23, 2024 in Washington. The Supreme Court allowed a president to become a "king above the law," in the use of official power, Sotomayor said in a biting dissent Monday, July 1, that called the majority opinion on immunity for former President Donald Trump "utterly indefensible." Joined by the court's two other liberals, Sotomayor said the opinion would have disastrous consequences for the presidency and the nation's democracy by creating a "law-free zone around the president." (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 6:10 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 6:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s security detail shot an armed man during an attempted carjacking in the early morning hours, according to court documents.

It happened as two deputy U.S. Marshals were on duty in a government car in Washington, D.C., about 1 a.m. on July 5. They were confronted by a man who got out of a silver minivan and pointed a gun at one of them through the driver’s side window, according to a criminal complaint. The car was unmarked but the pair were dressed in U.S. Marshals shirts.

The deputy pulled out his department-issued gun and shot the man about four times, hitting him in the mouth. He then gave the man first aid while the minivan drove away, charges state. The suspect was hospitalized and placed under arrest.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals confirmed the deputies were part of the detail protecting Supreme Court justices. The deputies were stationed near Sotomayor’s home.

There was no indication that Sotomayor was the target of the attack, which comes after a string of high-profile carjackings in the nation’s capital. Other victims last year included a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter also opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle last year. No one was struck.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

