Lawyer calls social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother serial tax evaders

FILE - Andrew Tate waits for his hearing inside the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, June 26, 2024. English police accuse social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother of being serial tax evaders in a civil court case in London. Police in Devon and Cornwall are seeking $3.6 million in unpaid taxes on earnings from their online businesses between 2014 and 2022. The Tates were not present for the hearing Tuesday July 9, 2024, in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 1:15 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 1:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Social media influencer Andrew Tate’s taunts over refusing to pay British taxes on millions of pounds in revenue may come back to haunt him and his brother Tristan.

An online video of Tate bragging of never paying taxes when he lived in England was used as evidence against him in a civil court case that was adjourned on Tuesday for two months. Police are seeking 2.8 million pounds ($3.6 million) in unpaid income and value added tax from the brothers’ online businesses.

“Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are serial tax and VAT evaders,” attorney Sarah Clarke said. “They, in particular Andrew Tate, are brazen about it.”

Andrew Tate, 37, a former professional kickboxer and dual British-U.S. citizen, and Tristan, 35, were not at the hearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. They have been barred from leaving the European Union while facing trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Last week, a court in Romania ruled that the Tates can leave Romania but must remain within the EU as they await trial.

Clarke, who represents police in Devon and Cornwall in the southwest corner of England, said the brothers and a woman referred to in court as “J” did not pay taxes in any country on 21 million pounds ($26.8 million) in revenue earned between 2014 and 2022.

“When I lived in England I refused to pay tax,” Tate said in a video he posted online that was quoted by Clarke. “Ignore, ignore, ignore because in the end they go away.”

Clarke accused the brothers of laundering money they earned through online businesses that included Only Fans, known for pornography, Hustlers’ University and Cobra Tate. She said they washed the money between a maze of bank accounts.

A lawyer for the Tates countered that bank transfers by the brothers were “entirely orthodox” and that they had bought exotic cars but nothing illegal with their earnings.

Attorney Martin Evans said if the brothers were trying to hide something they did “a singularly bad job” because they put money into accounts in their own names.

A judge adjourned the case and is expected to issue a judgment on Sept. 9.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

3h ago

Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday
Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario starting this Friday. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour...

1h ago

Pitcher with a passion: Jays' Bowden Francis finds creative outlet in photography
Pitcher with a passion: Jays' Bowden Francis finds creative outlet in photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens, a master of both the mound and the moment. Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Bowden Francis is mastering...

2h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

5h ago

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

19h ago

2:02
Heat waves in Western Canada
Heat waves in Western Canada

Environment Canada says single-day temperature records may be broken as the Western provinces face a heat wave - but it's not forecasting all-time records for July to be broken. But there are still health risks - especially in cities.

20h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

20h ago

2:00
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside

Pressure is growing on Joe Biden to step down from his re-election campaign. Julia Benbrook with how the President is responding to calls coming from within his own party.

20h ago

2:20
'Something isn't right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn't right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.
