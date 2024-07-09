Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash involving transport truck on Hwy. 401

OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Photo: OPP FILE.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 9, 2024 6:22 am.

A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre following a crash involving a transport truck on Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it happened at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday on the westbound portion of the highway near Dixon Road.

Officers say the rider suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. The truck driver remained at the scene.

It’s unclear if any charges are pending.

