NATO signs $700 million Stinger missile contract as it makes plans to boost arms production

09 July 2024, USA, Washington: A passer-by walks along the summit area for the NATO summit, which is secured by high fences. The NATO summit begins in the capital with celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance. Photo by: Kay Nietfeld/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

By Tara Copp And Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 1:36 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 1:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO has signed a nearly $700 million contract to have member countries produce more Stinger missiles, one of many steps the alliance is pressing at its summit in Washington to get each country to boost its own weapons production capabilities.

Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the contract Tuesday at a Chamber of Commerce industry day focused on increasing NATO member countries’ defense manufacturing capabilities to deter future attacks.

“There is no way to provide strong defense without a strong defense industry,” Stoltenberg said.

The Stinger is a portable surface-to-air defense system that can be carried and fired by troops or mounted to a vehicle and used as short-range defense against aircraft. The Raytheon-produced system was one of the first weapons the U.S. shipped to Ukraine following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The NATO summit is occurring against a backdrop of uncertainty: U.S. political divisions delayed weapons for Ukraine for months and the upcoming presidential election is raising concern that U.S. backing — with weapons and troops — in case of threats against member countries may not always be guaranteed.

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has boasted during campaign speeches that he’d encourage Russia to do as it wished with NATO members that do not meet their commitment to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

Out of 32 NATO members, 23 are expected to meet the 2% commitment this year, up from just six before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since the invasion, the U.S. has provided more than $53.6 billion in weapons and security assistance to Ukraine. This support, at a time when the U.S. also is sending weapons to Israel and Taiwan, has strained the U.S. stockpile. The rest of the NATO members and other international partners have provided about $50 billion altogether in weapons and security assistance, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, an independent research organization based in Germany.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told the Chamber of Commerce that for the first time ever, the NATO countries will each pledge to make plans to strengthen their own industrial defense capacity. He said this will help the alliance “prioritize production of the most vital defense equipment we would need in the event of a conflict.”

Two NATO officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details that have not been announced publicly, said part of the summit is focused on having each member commit to submitting defense industrial plans over the next year on how they would boost internal production.

The 32 members have widely varying defense industry sizes and capabilities, so each country’s plan could widely vary, from partnering with industry, to partnering with other countries, one of the officials said.

___

Cook reported from Brussels.

Tara Copp And Lorne Cook, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

3h ago

Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday
Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario starting this Friday. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour...

1h ago

Pitcher with a passion: Jays’ Bowden Francis finds creative outlet in photography
Pitcher with a passion: Jays’ Bowden Francis finds creative outlet in photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens, a master of both the mound and the moment. Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Bowden Francis is mastering...

2h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

5h ago

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

3h ago

Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday
Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario starting this Friday. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour...

1h ago

Pitcher with a passion: Jays’ Bowden Francis finds creative outlet in photography
Pitcher with a passion: Jays’ Bowden Francis finds creative outlet in photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens, a master of both the mound and the moment. Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Bowden Francis is mastering...

2h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

19h ago

2:02
Heat waves in Western Canada
Heat waves in Western Canada

Environment Canada says single-day temperature records may be broken as the Western provinces face a heat wave - but it's not forecasting all-time records for July to be broken. But there are still health risks - especially in cities.

20h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

20h ago

2:00
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside

Pressure is growing on Joe Biden to step down from his re-election campaign. Julia Benbrook with how the President is responding to calls coming from within his own party.

20h ago

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.
More Videos