NHTSA launches recall query into 94,000 Jeep Wranglers as loss of motive power complaints continue

FILE - The Jeep logo is shown in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo., on April 15, 2018. On Friday, July 5, 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced an investigation into a potential “loss of motive power” in more than 94,000 Jeep Wranglers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 1:05 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 1:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating a potential “loss of motive power” in more than 94,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles, after receiving complaints for cars outside the scope of an earlier recall involving an engine shutdown condition in the same SUV model.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it opened a recall query on Friday “to assess the severity of the alleged defect” as well as the effectiveness of the remedy provided in the previously announced recall.

Back in November 2022, the NHTSA announced a recall of nearly 63,000 model year 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles equipped with a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle engine. At the time, NHTSA documents warned that these cars may experience engine shutdown that could result in sudden loss of motive power while driving.

A calibration software update was provided as a remedy to impacted owners, but more complaints still piled up since. In its recall query summary published this week, the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation noted that it’s identified 68 owner reports alleging a loss of motor power for Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles of model years 2021 now through 2024.

According to the NHTSA, these failure complaints involve both vehicles that already received the remedy for the 2022 recall and those not initially included — although the current rate of reports is higher among the “out of scope” Wranglers than those that were later covered by the recall, the regulator noted.

The NHTSA estimates that some 94,275 model year 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xes could be affected.

When reached by The Associated Press on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Jeep’s owner Stellantis said that the Michigan-based company was cooperating with the NHTSA.

The engine shutdown issue isn’t the only recall that Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners have faced over recent years. In November 2023, Stellantis announced a recall of over 32,000 of these hybrid SUVs because for posing a potential fire risk.

Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

3h ago

Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday
Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario starting this Friday. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour...

1h ago

Pitcher with a passion: Jays’ Bowden Francis finds creative outlet in photography
Pitcher with a passion: Jays’ Bowden Francis finds creative outlet in photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens, a master of both the mound and the moment. Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Bowden Francis is mastering...

2h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

5h ago

