‘Not warranted’: Chiefs pass resolution reversing course on forensic audit of AFN

MONTREAL — The Assembly of First Nations has passed an emergency resolution that says a forensic audit of the advocacy body is “not warranted and should not be undertaken.”

Former national chief RoseAnne Archibald called for a forensic audit of the organization in 2022 over allegations of financial impropriety, a call that chiefs supported at the time.

In an emergency resolution today, chiefs voted against an audit, and instead directed the assembly to comply with the Canada Labour Code.

The resolution also calls for the AFN to update all of its policies to ensure there are clear processes for contracting procedures and enforcement.

And chiefs also say the organization must impose strict compliance policies on the use of credit cards it issues.

An amendment that would have required those procedural changes to be completed within one year was voted down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

