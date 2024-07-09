Spain’s church to compensate victims whose abusers have died. Victims say the plan lacks guarantees

The president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Luis Arguello, centre and Jesus Diaz Sariego, President of Spain's Conference of Religious Orders, left, take part in a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Spain's Catholic bishops have approved a plan to compensate the victims of sexual abuse inside the Church whose alleged aggressors have died or whose possible crimes have prescribed. Spain's government and victims' associations consider the initiative lacking in real guarantees. (AP Photo/Paul White)

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 11:50 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 11:56 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Catholic bishops approved Tuesday a plan to compensate the victims of sexual abuse inside the Church whose alleged aggressors have died or whose possible crimes have been proscribed, an initiative the government and victims’ associations called lacking in real guarantees.

The Spanish Episcopal Conference did not provide an estimate on how many victims it could help. But last year the conference said it had found evidence of 728 sexual abusers within the church since 1945 as part of its first public report after years of rejecting a comprehensive approach to investigating sexual abuse.

Seventy-five percent of the cases had occurred before 1990 and more than 60% of the offenders were dead, the conference said.

Last year a survey by Spain’s public Ombudsman office indicated that the total number of victims, including minors, could be much, much higher.

The president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Luis Argüello, said Tuesday in a press conference in Madrid that “our work doesn’t begin or end today, but today is important.

“Since most of the cases are from before the 1990s, many cannot be pursued because of the statutes of limitations that limit ordinary law.”

The move by the clergy leadership comes after Spain’s government approved a plan last year to force the church to pay economic compensation to the victims of abuse.

The church’s plan includes a plank for the “material reparation” of the victims, which can include financial compensation and payment of medical or therapeutic services. The church pledged to carry out the “economic, spiritual and psychological” reparation of the victims.

It also includes the commitment of the Church to determine the truth of an alleged case of sexual abuse even when the supposed perpetrator has died.

“There is always a judicial reparation, but for those cases that have proscribed for ordinary and canonical law, and it is not possible to reopen them due to the statute of limitations, or because the aggressor has died, we believe that the Church has the moral duty to these people,” said Jesús Díaz Sariego, president of Spain’s Conference of Religious Orders, which along with the bishops is backing the plan.

Each case will be handled by a newly created board of experts which will advise each diocese on how to best attend to each victim.

The advisory board will consist of 10 people, four medical experts, four criminal law experts, and a representative of the bishops conference and Spain’s Conference of Religious Orders. The new board could then call on a representative of victims’ associations to work with it, the bishops’ conference said.

For those abuse cases that can be pursued legally, the church said it also has offices to attend to the victims.

While Argüello said that the church had listened to the recommendations of both the Ombudsman and victims’ associations, the Spanish government and some victims’ associations said that the plan fell short.

“We don’t buy the plan of the Church,” Juan Cuatrecases, spokesman for the victims’ association Robbed Childhood, told Spanish National Radio. Cuatrecases said that the plan lacked any government oversight.

A day before the church presented its plan, Spain’s government issued a statement saying that it rejected what it called a unilateral and ineffective effort at reparation.

The statement said that it would not accept the church’s plan because “its resolutions are not mandatory, so in no way does it guarantee reparation.”

Arguello said that all 67 bishops who attended the extraordinary meeting in Madrid backed the plan, with only one abstention in one of the three documents that were approved.

Only a handful of countries have had government-initiated or parliamentary inquiries into clergy sex abuse, although some independent groups have carried out their own investigations.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press



Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

1h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

3h ago

3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

2h ago

Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday
Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario starting this Friday. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour...

27m ago

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

17h ago

2:02
Heat waves in Western Canada
Heat waves in Western Canada

Environment Canada says single-day temperature records may be broken as the Western provinces face a heat wave - but it's not forecasting all-time records for July to be broken. But there are still health risks - especially in cities.

18h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

18h ago

2:00
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside

Pressure is growing on Joe Biden to step down from his re-election campaign. Julia Benbrook with how the President is responding to calls coming from within his own party.

19h ago

2:20
'Something isn't right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.
