The heat has affected my garden for good (tall tomatoes) and bad (tick alert)

This image provided by Jessica Damiano shows an earwig inside a nasturtium flower on Long Island, New York on June 27, 2024. (Jessica Damiano via AP)

By Jessica Damiano, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 10:26 am.

With much of the U.S. sweltering through heat waves, gardeners are seeing some dramatic changes.

I’ve noticed them in my suburban New York garden, where the temperature this week has been exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with a “feels like” rating of nearly 10 degrees hotter, thanks to humidity. It started in June this year, and we don’t usually experience such heat waves so early in the season.

Weather, of course, is one of the primary determinants of gardening success. And as luck would have it, it’s completely out of our control.

Good news first…

Heat-loving plants are thriving. My Big Boy tomato vines have never been taller at this point in the season, and the zucchini is already threatening to overtake the back deck.

Cabbage, onion and corn maggots, which prefer cool temperatures, struggle in extreme heat, as do cutworms, so the hope is that susceptible plants will have banner years, as well.

Many of my perennials started blooming two weeks earlier than usual. I’m planning to plant a few extra late-season bloomers as insurance, should they call it quits sooner than expected.

And my hydrangeas have never been lovelier. Each of my 12 plants of different species is absolutely bursting with blooms, and many other gardeners in my region are reporting the same. That’s not as much due to the current temperature as it is a nod to last year’s weather: Abundant late-summer and fall rain bolstered plump bud formation, and our unusually mild winter ensured that most, if not all, of those buds (and the stems that hold them) survived.

But on the darker side…

Some of my impatiens plants are languishing, despite the protection their partly shady corner of the garden provides.

Mosquitoes, which are typically more active at sunrise and sunset, have been feasting at the Jessica Buffet under the noonday sun. Although heat theoretically slows the ankle biters’ activity, their metabolic and food requirements increase as the mercury rises. And as just another animal in the food chain, my role has become painfully clear.

Ticks can be more problematic after a mild winter and also thrive in heat and humidity, so many areas are experiencing a parasitic double whammy this summer. In addition, ticks previously had been found primarily in the eastern half of the country and along the Pacific coast. Now, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that “climate change has contributed to the expanded range of ticks, increasing the potential risk of Lyme disease, such as in areas of Canada where the ticks were previously unable to survive.” Protect yourself.

Earwigs, which revel in heat and humidity, are living their best lives right now, and many of my plants have the holes in their leaves to prove it. The good news is the so-called “pincher bugs” devour aphids, which are also out in higher-than-usual numbers. Thrips and spider mites thrive and multiply best in this heat, too.

And the slugs! We can thank above-average spring rainfall for them.

If your plants are under attack, there’s no need to reach for synthetic pesticides. A shot of soapy water, sprayed directly on soft-bodied insects like aphids, spider mites, thrips and whiteflies, serves as an excellent control method.

Slugs can be lured to a drowning death by sinking beer-filled tuna cans into the soil around affected plants. The same treatment works against earwigs, if warranted, when the beer is replaced with fish oil, bacon grease or equal parts of olive oil and soy sauce.

As for mosquitoes, eliminating standing water and adding Bti granules to bird baths and fish ponds to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching is the best defense. Running a fan outdoors will shoo them and other flying insects away, reducing or even eliminating blood donations from the patio.

The weather might be making for a buggy summer, but my glass is half full: I’m focusing on my hydrangeas.

___

Jessica Damiano writes weekly gardening columns for the AP and publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. You can sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

___

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.

Jessica Damiano, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

23m ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

2h ago

3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

34m ago

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says a data security incident that occurred in April and May may have obtained users' contact and payment information. In an email sent to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently...

5h ago

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

23m ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

2h ago

3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
3 people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

34m ago

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says a data security incident that occurred in April and May may have obtained users' contact and payment information. In an email sent to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

16h ago

2:02
Heat waves in Western Canada
Heat waves in Western Canada

Environment Canada says single-day temperature records may be broken as the Western provinces face a heat wave - but it's not forecasting all-time records for July to be broken. But there are still health risks - especially in cities.

17h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

17h ago

2:00
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside
Several Democrats say Biden should step aside

Pressure is growing on Joe Biden to step down from his re-election campaign. Julia Benbrook with how the President is responding to calls coming from within his own party.

17h ago

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

22h ago

More Videos