The Taliban’s morality police are contributing to a climate of fear among Afghans, UN says

In this photo released by the Taliban Spokesman Office, Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban government who leads the Taliban delegation, center right, speaks with Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, during a meeting in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, June 30, 2024. A Taliban delegation is attending a United Nations-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan after organizers said women would be excluded from the gathering. The two-day meeting is the third U.N.-sponsored gathering on the Afghan crisis. (Taliban Spokesman Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 3:46 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 3:56 am.

The Taliban’s morality police are contributing to a climate of fear and intimidation among Afghans, according to a U.N. report published Tuesday. Edicts and some of the methods used to enforce them constituted a violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms, the report said.

The Taliban set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice” after seizing power in 2021.

Since then, the ministry has enforced decrees issued by the Taliban leadership that have a disproportionate impact on women and girls, like dress codes, segregated education and employment, and having a male guardian when they travel.

“The punishments attached to non-compliance with instructions and decrees are often arbitrary, severe and disproportionate,” said the report from the U.N. Mission in Afghanistan. “Sweeping bans with a discriminatory effect on women have been introduced. Human rights violations, as well as the unpredictability of enforcement measures, contribute to a climate of fear and intimidation among segments of the population.”

The mission said it documented at least 1,033 instances between August 2021 and March 2024 where ministry employees applied force during the implementation of orders, resulting in the violation of a person’s liberty, and physical and mental integrity.

“This includes the use of threats, arbitrary arrests and detentions, excessive use of force by de facto law enforcement officials and ill-treatment.” These instances mostly affected men, who were punished for allegedly violating Taliban orders or because their female relatives had breached them, according to the report.

It said the ministry’s role was expanding into other areas of public life, including media monitoring and eradicating drug addiction.

“Given the multiple issues outlined in the report, the position expressed by the de facto authorities that this oversight will be increasing and expanding gives cause for significant concern for all Afghans, especially women and girls,” said Fiona Frazer, the head of UNAMA’s Human Rights Service.

The ministry rejected the U.N. report, calling its findings false and contradictory.

“Decrees and relevant legal documents are issued to reform society and should have their implementation ensured,” the ministry said.

The mission’s report comes a week after a Taliban delegation travelled to Qatar to attend a U.N.-sponsored meeting on increasing engagement with Afghanistan amid the country’s economic challenges and humanitarian crises.

That meeting sparked anger from rights groups and activists because it excluded Afghan women and civil society.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users' contact and payment information being obtained. In an email sent out to affected users,...

10h ago

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

5h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

10h ago

CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns. The agency's recall applies to Silk brand...

8h ago

Top Stories

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users' contact and payment information being obtained. In an email sent out to affected users,...

10h ago

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

5h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

10h ago

CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns. The agency's recall applies to Silk brand...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

10h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

10h ago

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

16h ago

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

18h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

More Videos