Former Blue Jay Raul Mondesi sentenced to 6 years in jail in the Dominican Republic

Raul Mondesi
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raul Mondesi, left, runs with infielder Alex Gonzalez at spring training in Dunedin, Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 22 , 2000. Mondesi was obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-player deal involving Shawn Green. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan).

By The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 5:51 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 5:52 am.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Raúl Mondesi was sentenced Friday by a Dominican court to six years and nine months in jail and fined $507,000 for corruption during his time as mayor in the city of San Cristobal.

Prosecutors accused the 53-year-old Mondesi of embezzling $5 million during his time as mayor between 2010 and 2016. The sentence came after a deal with the prosecutors’ office.

Mondesi, whose son Adalberto Mondesi was a big league shortstop, spent six years under house arrest, which means his sentence has already been completed.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mondesi won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1994 and played in the All-Star Game one year later. The Dominican was in MLB for 13 seasons and won two Gold Gloves.

Mondesi’s career also includes stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, and Atlanta Braves. He finished his career with an average of .273, 271 homers, and 860 RBIs.

Mondesi’s political career started in San Cristobal, which he represented as a lawmaker between 2006 and 2010. After his time as mayor, he bid for the senate but failed.

Dominican prosecutors brought several charges against Mondesi, including falsification of documents, criminal association and malfeasance.

Adalberto, his son, started his career with the Kansas City Royals in the World Series they won in 2015. He is currently a free agent after he suffered a knee injury in March 2023.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

6h ago

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says a data security incident that occurred in April and May may have obtained users' contact and payment information. In an email sent to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently...

58m ago

19-year-old facing charges after car flips over, crashes into vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
19-year-old facing charges after car flips over, crashes into vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A 19-year-old is in hospital and is facing charges after a speeding car flipped onto its roof on the Gardiner Expressway, crashing into another vehicle. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Monday in the...

1h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

11h ago

Top Stories

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

6h ago

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says a data security incident that occurred in April and May may have obtained users' contact and payment information. In an email sent to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently...

58m ago

19-year-old facing charges after car flips over, crashes into vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
19-year-old facing charges after car flips over, crashes into vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A 19-year-old is in hospital and is facing charges after a speeding car flipped onto its roof on the Gardiner Expressway, crashing into another vehicle. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Monday in the...

1h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

11h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

12h ago

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

17h ago

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

20h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

More Videos