Viola Davis and James Patterson to collaborate on novel set in the contemporary, rural South

Viola Davis appears at The Albies at the New York Public Library on Sept. 28, 2023, left, and author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. (AP Photo)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2024 8:03 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 9:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming thriller about a female judge in the contemporary, rural South will have two very famous, and very different, authors: Oscar winner Viola Davis and mega-selling novelist James Patterson.

Little, Brown and Company announced Tuesday that Davis and Patterson are collaborating on a novel, currently untitled and scheduled for 2025 or 2026, in which the “dynamic and brilliant” Judge Mary Stone faces “a decision with seismic repercussions for her small county, and potentially the whole nation.”

It will be the first work of adult fiction for Davis, whose previous books include the memoir “Finding Me” and the picture story “Corduroy Takes a Bow.” It’s the latest high-profile partnership for Patterson, whose previous co-authors range from Bill Clinton to Dolly Parton. The novel “Eruption,” for which Patterson completed a manuscript left behind by the late Michael Crichton, is one of the summer’s most popular books.

“James’s ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him,” Davis said in a statement. “Writing about a character as compelling as Judge Mary Stone has been an extraordinary experience, and I believe readers will be deeply moved by her journey.”

Patterson, who came up with the idea after reading “Finding Me” and contacting Davis, said in a statement that the actor has a “gift for storytelling” and a “generous spirit.”

“I could not have asked for a better partner than Viola,” Patterson said.

Additional details about the book, including film rights, were not immediately available. Financial terms were not disclosed. The project was handled by Little, Brown; Patterson’s representatives, Robert Barnett and Deneen Howell of Williams & Connolly, and JVL Media, a “full-service media packaging firm and independent publisher” that Davis helped found.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

9h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

53m ago

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says a data security incident that occurred in April and May may have obtained users' contact and payment information. In an email sent to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently...

4h ago

19-year-old facing charges after car flips over, crashes into vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
19-year-old facing charges after car flips over, crashes into vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A 19-year-old is in hospital and is facing charges after a speeding car flipped onto its roof on the Gardiner Expressway, crashing into another vehicle. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Monday in the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash. Paramedics say the infant...

9h ago

3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made
3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and...

53m ago

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says a data security incident that occurred in April and May may have obtained users' contact and payment information. In an email sent to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently...

4h ago

19-year-old facing charges after car flips over, crashes into vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
19-year-old facing charges after car flips over, crashes into vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A 19-year-old is in hospital and is facing charges after a speeding car flipped onto its roof on the Gardiner Expressway, crashing into another vehicle. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Monday in the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

14h ago

2:30
Health dangers of extreme heat
Health dangers of extreme heat

Sweltering temperatures have returned to the GTA and it could have major impacts on your heath. Afua Baah speaks with a Toronto paramedic about how common it can be to be hit by heat exhaustion.

15h ago

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

21h ago

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

23h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

More Videos