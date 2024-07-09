Wes Clark, who has guided the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent NHL drafts, has left the hockey club for a job with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In doing so, Clark, 41, reunites with Kyle Dubas, the Leafs’ former GM who made the move to Pittsburgh a year ago.

Clark had been with the Leafs for six years.

The Penguins have named Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel.



Clark will oversee the club’s amateur, professional and college/European free agent scouting departments and will report directly to Kyle Dubas.



As the Leafs’ assistant director of player personnel and amateur scouting, Clark was involved in drafting Matthew Knies at 57th (2021), prospects Fraser Minten at 38th (2022), and OHL MVP Easton Cowan at 28th (2023).

In the 2024 draft, the Leafs dealt their 23rd-overall selection to Anaheim for the 31st and 58th picks. The Leafs then selected Oshawa Generals defenceman Ben Danford, whom many experts had ranked outside of the first round, at No. 31. Clark announced the selection.

“Having worked with Wes for many years, I have a deep trust in his ability to identify talent, lead staffs, advance our scouting process and methods, learn from mistakes to improve processes and challenge my own thinking and planning on a near daily basis,” said Dubas in a statement released by the Penguins.

It’s unclear if the Maple Leafs will promote someone internally to fill the vacancy left by Clark or if they’ll hire externally.