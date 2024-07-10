12 schoolchildren and their driver are killed when their minibus crashes in South Africa

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 12:56 pm.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Twelve schoolchildren and their driver were killed in South Africa on Wednesday when their minibus overturned and caught fire on a road in Gauteng province, officials said. The accident took place a day after schools reopened after the winter holidays.

Seven other children were injured in accident, which took place in the town of Merafong, west of the country’s economic hub Johannesburg.

Reports said a that a small truck, known as a bakkie, had slammed into the back of the minibus transporting the children, causing it to overturn and erupt into flames.

Education and transport officials visited the scene of the crash and the injured children at a hospital in the nearby area of Carletonville. Head of the Gauteng provincial government, Panyaza Lesufi, also visited the injured children.

Gauteng education department spokesman Steve Mabona said 11 of the children who died attended attended Rocklands Primary School while the twelfth child went to Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville.

“The pupils’ transport was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn and subsequently catch fire,” Mabona said, describing the crash as a “horrific accident.”

Thousands of schoolchildren in Gauteng rely on private minibuses for transport to and from their schools across South Africa’s most populous province. Many others rely on public transport, including municipal buses and taxis.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

10m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

24m ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

2m ago

Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police
Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police

Toronto Police say a 50-year-old man fell onto the subway tracks striking his head after he was assaulted on the platform at Davisville Subway Station on Tuesday. Officers were called to the station...

12m ago

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

10m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

24m ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

2m ago

Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police
Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police

Toronto Police say a 50-year-old man fell onto the subway tracks striking his head after he was assaulted on the platform at Davisville Subway Station on Tuesday. Officers were called to the station...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA

Over just the morning hours, the Greater Toronto Area has seen plenty of rain with more yet to come.

1h ago

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

17h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

7h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

18h ago

2:48
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians

A look into the recent hack on Ticketmaster exposing countless users data and just why the ticket giant took more than a month to inform their customers.

18h ago

More Videos