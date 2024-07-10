A shootout between Pakistani Taliban and police during a raid kills 6, including 3 officers

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 7:13 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 8:26 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Security forces raided a hideout of Pakistani Taliban on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday, triggering a shootout that killed three officers and as many insurgents, police said.

A militant commander Abdul Rahim was among the insurgents killed in the raid which took place in the town of Matni, a local police officer Ashfaq Khan said.

Khan provided no further details, and there was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban — who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — and are an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

TTP has stepped up its attacks on security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistani officials often accuse Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of giving shelter to TTP fighters, a charge Kabul rejects. TTP denies using Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

2h ago

Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day
Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning as a strike impacting thousands of LCBO employees enters its sixth day. Ford and...

29m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

45m ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

2h ago

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

2h ago

Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day
Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning as a strike impacting thousands of LCBO employees enters its sixth day. Ford and...

29m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

45m ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

3h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

13h ago

2:50
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands

After eagles moved into the Toronto Islands efforts to safely remove cormorants from the islands slowed down. That led to the population to spike. Brandon Rowe speaks with the TRCA to find out what it is doing about it

14h ago

2:54
Congestion issues rise as Mayor Olivia Chow marks one year in office
Congestion issues rise as Mayor Olivia Chow marks one year in office

Toronto traffic has emerged as a top issue, including problems associated with the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister sits down with Chow to assess the overall state of the city today.

14h ago

2:38
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens.

15h ago

More Videos