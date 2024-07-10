Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race

FILE - Director George Clooney attends a special screening of "The Boys in the Boat," Dec. 13, 2023, in New York. Celebrities including Clooney are increasingly lending their star power to President Joe Biden, hoping to energize fans to vote for him in November 2024 or entice donors to open their checkbooks for his reelection campaign. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 11:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday.

Clooney said in a New York Times opinion piece that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him as the nominee.

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private,” wrote Clooney. He’s hosted several high-dollar Hollywood fundraisers, including for Biden last month.

Clooney argued the party should pick a new nominee at its convention next month, saying the process would be “messy” but “wake up” voters in the party’s favor.

Biden has refused to end his reelection bid after his weak debate performance against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

updated

43m ago

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

5h ago

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are being felt across southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA, with Environment Canada warning of "torrential downpours" and rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres...

updated

16m ago

Missing Brampton girl, 13, found 'in good health' police say
Missing Brampton girl, 13, found 'in good health' police say

Peel Regional Police say a missing 13-year-old Brampton girl has been found safe. The girl, who was last seen on Wednesday at around 12:34 a.m. in the area of Black Forest Drive near Bramalea Road,...

0m ago

