AFN calls for independent inquiry into killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak gives her opening address at the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly in Montreal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly passed a resolution calling for an independent inquiry into the killings of three First Nations women in Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2024 3:28 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 3:42 pm.

MONTREAL — The Assembly of First Nations passed a resolution today calling for an independent inquiry into the killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg.

Chiefs supported the bid by Betsy Kennedy of War Lake First Nation calling on Manitoba’s lieutenant governor to establish a commission of inquiry and assess the police and provincial response to the case.

Jeremy Skibicki admitted to killing Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman an Indigenous grassroots community refers to as Buffalo Woman.

Countrywide protests were held over the case, which dates back to 2022, demanding that a landfill be searched for the remains of two of the victims — an effort set to begin this fall.

The resolution passed today says First Nations commissioners should be the ones to carry out the inquiry and evaluate those search efforts.

A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver a verdict in the criminal case on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get...

30m ago

Person shot near Steeles and Weston
Person shot near Steeles and Weston

A person has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

2m ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

10m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get...

30m ago

Person shot near Steeles and Weston
Person shot near Steeles and Weston

A person has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

2m ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

10m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway

More sections of Ontario highways are increasing to 110 km/h speed limits this week helping people move quicker on their daily commutes and weekend travels.

3h ago

1:06
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know

Doug Ford was questioned about the closure of the science centre and teased at more information to come regarding the building's condition on Thursday.

3h ago

1:37
Doug Ford addresses LCBO strike and has strong words for workers' union
Doug Ford addresses LCBO strike and has strong words for workers' union

Doug Ford addressed the media for the first time after the start of the LCBO strike and states they will not be selling the liquor chain calling it an "asset" for the province.

3h ago

0:42
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA

Over just the morning hours, the Greater Toronto Area has seen plenty of rain with more yet to come.

4h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

11h ago

More Videos