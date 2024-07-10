Blown landing-gear tire causes a flight delay at Tampa International Airport; no injuries reported

FILE- An American Airlines plane, top, taxis to a gate at Tampa International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay Wednesday, July 10, 2024, for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 8:07 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 8:12 pm.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to American Airlines Flight 590 shortly before 8 a.m., Tampa International Airport spokesman C.J. Johnson said.

A video posted on YouTube shows the airplane taxiing on the runway when its right-rear tire begins to smoke and then collapse. The plane eventually came to a stop at the end of the runway, and emergency vehicles arrived minutes later.

A total of 174 customers and six crew members were taken from the plane and bussed to the terminal, American Airlines spokesman Alfredo Garduño said. No injuries were reported. Passengers from the plane were moved to a replacement flight.

Other flight operations at Tampa International Airport weren’t affected, Johnson said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

4h ago

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

18m ago

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

5m ago

Man arrested after victim allegedly sexually assaulted during driving lesson
Man arrested after victim allegedly sexually assaulted during driving lesson

A man has been charged after a victim was allegedly sexually assaulted during a driving lesson in Toronto. Police were called to Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West on July 5. It was alleged during...

57m ago

Top Stories

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

4h ago

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

18m ago

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

5m ago

Man arrested after victim allegedly sexually assaulted during driving lesson
Man arrested after victim allegedly sexually assaulted during driving lesson

A man has been charged after a victim was allegedly sexually assaulted during a driving lesson in Toronto. Police were called to Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West on July 5. It was alleged during...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway

More sections of Ontario highways are increasing to 110 km/h speed limits this week helping people move quicker on their daily commutes and weekend travels.

8h ago

1:06
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know

Doug Ford was questioned about the closure of the science centre and teased at more information to come regarding the building's condition on Thursday.

8h ago

1:37
Doug Ford addresses LCBO strike and has strong words for workers' union
Doug Ford addresses LCBO strike and has strong words for workers' union

Doug Ford addressed the media for the first time after the start of the LCBO strike and states they will not be selling the liquor chain calling it an "asset" for the province.

8h ago

0:42
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA

Over just the morning hours, the Greater Toronto Area has seen plenty of rain with more yet to come.

8h ago

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.
More Videos