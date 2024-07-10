China lashes out at the U.S. after questions around doping allegations against its swimmers

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 9:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China has lashed out at the United States over allegations of doping by Chinese swimmers ahead of this year’s summer Olympics in Paris.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian spoke a day after the World Anti-Doping Agency released an interim report from an investigator who concluded he found no evidence that WADA showed favoritism toward China in its handling of the case. The investigator said WADA made a “reasonable” decision by taking the word of authorities in China who determined the swimmers ingested a banned heart medication.

In response, one of WADA’s biggest critics, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart, said many questions remained.

“We urge the U.S. to respect the Olympic spirit, abide by international law and basic norms of international relations, stop talking to itself and refrain from artificially created false narratives,” Lin said at a daily briefing, and said China considered the WADA ruling to be independent and fair.

The spokesperson asserted that the U.S. goal is to “slander outstanding Chinese athletes and affect Chinese athletes’ participation in the Paris Olympics.”

