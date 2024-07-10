CNN cutting about 100 jobs and plans to debut digital subscriptions before year’s end

FILE - The CNN sign is seen, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN announced Wednesday, July 10, 2024, that it is eliminating approximately 100 jobs and plans to debut its first digital subscriptions before the end of the year as the news network leans into reshaping its business. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 1:46 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 1:56 pm.

CNN is eliminating approximately 100 jobs and plans to debut its first digital subscriptions before the end of the year as the news network leans into reshaping its business.

In a memo sent to staff on Wednesday, CNN CEO Mark Thompson said noted that it’s cutting just 100 jobs out of a total workforce of approximately 3,500. He said that open roles were closed wherever possible in order to minimize the total layoffs.

Media organizations including CNN have struggled to grow audiences and revenue, and have sought to diversify what they’re offering to customers.

Thompson said that CNN’s digital strategy must be “ambitious enough to deliver the audiences and the revenue we need to maintain our unique journalistic firepower and succeed as a business.”

The executive said CNN will create subscription-ready products that offer news, analysis and context in new formats. He emphasized that there will be an effort to keep users on CNN.com’s website longer and finding ways to get them to return more.

While CNN’s digital products have primarily focused on text articles, Thompson said there will be a shift to more video content being provided.

“In the future our digital products need to do a far better job of reflecting CNN’s massive strength in video and anchoring/reporting talent,” Thompson said.

The organization is also going to develop more “news you can use” for its audience, with lifestyles and features content. Thompson said these products will provide the company with various monetization opportunities, including sponsorships, new advertising and direct-to-consumer subscription.

CNN will also be pushing more into artificial intelligence, Thompson said, and will look at how it can safely use the technology to serve its audience.

Thompson, a former chief executive of the BBC and The New York Times, was named as the head of CNN in August 2023 and took over the role in October. He replaced Chris Licht, who was fired in June of that year. Thompson was credited with helping the Times transition to a digital-first organization more dependent on paid subscribers than the collapsing advertising market that has doomed many newspapers.

In January Thompson outlined a strategy to his staff that included a “drastic modernization” of the CNN.com website.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

1h ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

10m ago

Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police
Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police

Toronto Police say a 50-year-old man fell onto the subway tracks striking his head after he was assaulted on the platform at Davisville Subway Station on Tuesday. Officers were called to the station...

1h ago

