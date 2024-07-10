Elena Rybakina beats Svitolina to reach Wimbledon semifinals and will next face Krejcikova

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand return to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By Ken Maguire, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 10:43 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 10:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Elena Rybakina knows people see her as the favorite to win her second Wimbledon title.

The 2022 champion’s 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 21 Elina Svitolina to reach the semifinals on Wednesday will only bolster that view.

“Definitely, I have an aggressive style of game. I have a huge serve, so it’s a big advantage,” she said in an on-court interview. “Of course I want to go until the the end, but match by match. For now, I’m happy with the way I am going.”

The 25-year-old Rybakina — at No. 4 the highest seeded woman left in the draw — improved her record at the All England Club to 19-2.

Rybakina will next face No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova, who reached her first Wimbledon semifinal by eliminating No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a match between former French Open champions.

Krejcikova, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2021, trailed 4-1 in the second set but managed to recover.

Ostapenko, who hadn’t dropped a set on her run to the quarterfinals, instructed her coach to leave during the second set but it ultimately didn’t help the 2017 French Open champion.

“It’s a great moment for me,” said Krejcikova, who is from the Czech Republic. “It’s an unbelievable moment that I’m experiencing right now.”

Krejcikova had struggled with injuries and illness earlier this season.

“There have been many doubts from the inside, but also from outside — from the outside world — but I’m super happy than I never gave up and that I’m standing here right now,” she said.

Svitolina, a Ukrainian who is a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist, was not wearing a black ribbon as she did in her fourth-round match to mourn victims of Russian missile attack.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Ken Maguire, The Associated Press







