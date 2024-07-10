European Union adds porn site XXNX to list of online platforms facing strictest digital scrutiny

By Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 9:54 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 9:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — The European Union said Wednesday it’s adding the porn site XXNX to its list of online services facing the strictest level of scrutiny under the bloc’s digital regulations including measures requiring users to verify their ages.

It’s the fourth porn site to be classed as a “very large online platform” that, under the European Union’s groundbreaking Digital Services Act, must abide by extra obligations aimed at keeping internet users safe.

Pornhub, XVideos and Stripchat have also been targeted by the rulebook, known as the DSA, along with 21 mainstream platforms and search engines like TikTok, Amazon, Facebook, Instagram and Google. The DSA took effect last year with the aim of protecting internet users from illegal content and dodgy products under threat of hefty fines.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said in a prepared statement that it’s including XXNX because it has 45 million European users, the threshold for stepped-up scrutiny. The commission said XXNX must comply by November with the extra measures, including preventing minors from accessing online porn by using age verification tools, as well as giving researchers access to publicly available data and publishing an ad database.

“XNXX must also duly assess and mitigate any systemic risks stemming from their services, such as risks related to the dissemination of illegal content, or the negative effects on mental and physical well-being of the user,” the commission said.

Attempts to contact XXNX for comment were unsuccessful because the site’s media contact form is nonfuctional.

Violations of the DSA are punishable by fines of up to 6% of global revenue or even an EU ban.

The commission last month asked Pornhub, which has disputed its status DSA status, XVideos and Stripchat for more details on the measures they have taken to protect minors from accessing their content.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

4h ago

Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day
Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning as a strike impacting thousands of LCBO employees enters its sixth day. Ford and...

11m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

4h ago

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

4h ago

Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day
Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning as a strike impacting thousands of LCBO employees enters its sixth day. Ford and...

11m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

14h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

4h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

15h ago

2:48
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians

A look into the recent hack on Ticketmaster exposing countless users data and just why the ticket giant took more than a month to inform their customers.

15h ago

2:50
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands

After eagles moved into the Toronto Islands efforts to safely remove cormorants from the islands slowed down. That led to the population to spike. Brandon Rowe speaks with the TRCA to find out what it is doing about it

15h ago

More Videos