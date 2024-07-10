Ford won’t budge on plan to have ready-to-drink cocktails sold in corner stores

Ontario Premier Doug Ford carries a case of beer during a photo-op at Cool Beer Brewing Company in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not budge from his plan to have ready-to-drink cocktails sold at convenience and grocery stores across the province.

Workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario went on strike last week and their union says wages are not the issue, rather they oppose Ford’s alcohol expansion plan.

Grocery stores that already sell beer and wine will be able to sell ready-to-drink cocktails starting Aug. 1, and convenience stores can start selling beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails on Sept. 5.

Previous rounds of expanding the alcohol market in Ontario have kept spirits sales in the hands of the LCBO, and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union believes that the next step will threaten their workers’ jobs and the existence of the LCBO.

But Ford says today that he will not reconsider including ready-to-drink cocktails in his expansion plans, saying the ship has sailed.

He urges OPSEU to get back to the bargaining table.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

updated

43m ago

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

5h ago

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are being felt across southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA, with Environment Canada warning of "torrential downpours" and rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres...

updated

16m ago

Missing Brampton girl, 13, found 'in good health' police say
Missing Brampton girl, 13, found 'in good health' police say

Peel Regional Police say a missing 13-year-old Brampton girl has been found safe. The girl, who was last seen on Wednesday at around 12:34 a.m. in the area of Black Forest Drive near Bramalea Road,...

0m ago

