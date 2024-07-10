Israeli arms firm taking Canada to court after military contract disqualification

Israel-based defence contractor Elbit Security Systems Ltd. is taking the Canadian government to court after the company was dropped from the running for a multimillion-dollar military equipment contract. Israeli soldiers drive a tank near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tsafrir Abayov

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — An Israeli defence contractor is taking the Canadian government to court after the company says it was taken out of the running for a multimillion-dollar military equipment contract without explanation.

Elbit Security Systems Ltd. says in an application filed in Federal Court last month that Public Services and Procurement Canada has refused to explain its “purported disqualification” from a contract for hand-held laser rangefinders for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Elbit says the government’s refusal to give its reasons until after the contract is awarded prevents the firm from having “a full and fair opportunity to compete.”

The company says it can’t “meaningfully participate” in the procurement process because the federal government is “improperly withholding” information about why it disqualified Elbit’s bid.

Elbit has been targeted by protesters in Canada, including at last year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony. Protesters with signs saying “Scotiabank Funds Genocide,” taking exception to the bank’s investments in Elbit, jumped on the stage at the ceremony in November.

The company’s Toronto-based legal team at the firm Fasken declined to comment on the application filed June 20 in Ottawa.

In a statement, Public Services and Procurement Canada said the federal government “uses open, fair and transparent procurement processes.”

Elbit claims the contract is potentially worth tens of millions of dollars and was supposed to have been awarded late last month, but Public Services and Procurement Canada’s statement said the procurement process “continues and a contract is expected to be awarded later this summer.”

It said it would not comment on Elbit’s case as the matter is before the court.

Elbit says in its judicial review application that the disqualification was “procedurally unfair, incorrect, and unreasonable.”

“It also undermines the integrity of the procurement and the obligations enshrined in Canada’s trade agreements to ensure fair and open access to government procurement opportunities through a transparent and efficient framework,” Elbit’s application says.

The company claims being dropped from the running put Elbit “at a significant competitive disadvantage … and resulted in economic loss.”

The company has been a long-standing supplier to the Department of National Defence, with past contracts for night-vision equipment worth millions.

The contract in question first came up in January, but the company says it was told in May that its bid didn’t meet “mandatory industrial and technological benefits” as required by a policy of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

The policy “contractually requires companies awarded defence procurement contracts to undertake business activity in Canada equal to the value of the contracts they have won,” Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s website says.

Canada’s refusal to further explain why the company was disqualified has left it “with the grave concern that Canada may have applied undisclosed evaluation criteria, which is contrary to principles of fundamental justice, transparency, and equality in public procurement.”

It said the failure to disclose the reasons represents a “flagrant violation of the law by Canada in its conduct of the procurement. “

The company wants the Federal Court to quash the disqualification decision and to stay the contract award pending the court case’s outcome. It also wants an order for the government to disclose its reason for disqualifying Elbit.

“The applicant has a right to expect that Canada will follow its processes and apply the laws regardless of the origin of a supplier,” Elbit’s application says.

— Darryl Greer in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male teen injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

20m ago

'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats

Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and...

1h ago

Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal
Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal

Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday. Despite...

5h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

14h ago

Top Stories

Male teen injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

20m ago

'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats

Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and...

1h ago

Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal
Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal

Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday. Despite...

5h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

18m ago

2:38
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens.

12h ago

2:36
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes

Two weeks after buses replaced streetcars on Spadina Avenue, the TTC is altering their route in an effort to ease major traffic delays. Michelle Mackey is asking riders if it's working.

2:18
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday evening as the heat warning continues for the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

More Videos