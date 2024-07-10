Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index surges to another record high, approaching 42,000

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 2:21 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 2:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index closed Wednesday at another record high, gaining 0.6% to end trading at 41,831,99.

That followed a record close on Tuesday, as world markets tracked gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index also hit a record intraday high on Wednesday of 41,889.16 as it bounced throughout the day, at times falling back.

The benchmark has advanced nearly 30% in the past year and is up 5% in the past three months.

Investors have been snapping up technology-related shares as enthusiasm builds over the potential of artificial intelligence. Export-oriented companies have also seen strong gains since their profits have soared due to the weakness of the Japanese yen.

The Associated Press


