Kremlin critic Kara-Murza’s health ‘relatively stable’ in a prison hospital, his lawyer says

FILE - Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza stands in a glass cage in a courtroom during announcement of the verdict on appeal at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 31, 2023. A lawyer of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was able to visit him in a prison hospital where he ad been held incommunicado for several days. His legal team said his health is "relatively stable". Kara-Murza, a 42-year-old dual Russian-U.K. citizen, is serving a 25-year prison sentence in a Siberian prison colony on treason charges that he has rejected. (AP Photo, File)

By Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 8:31 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 9:42 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza found his health was “relatively stable” after visiting him in a prison hospital where he had been held incommunicado for several days, the dissident’s legal team said Wednesday.

Kara-Murza, a 42-year-old dual Russian-U.K. citizen, is serving a 25-year prison sentence on treason charges that he has rejected as politically motivated. The charges against him stemmed from public remarks that were harshly critical of the Kremlin. His arrest in April 2022, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, came as authorities ratcheted up their crackdown on dissent to levels unseen since Soviet times.

His lawyers tried to visit him last Thursday in Penal Colony No. 6 in the Siberian city of Omsk, where he was serving time, but they were told that he had been transferred to a prison hospital for an unspecified “examination,” according to his wife Evgenia and lawyer Vadim Prokhorov. For several days after that, they were denied access to the politician over “bogus excuses” from hospital staff since then, Prokhorov said in an online statement Tuesday.

On Wednesday, one of Kara-Murza’s lawyers was finally able to visit him, Prokhorov said in a new statement. His health is currently relatively stable, the attorney said, adding that the exact reasons for the examination at the hospital are being clarified. Prokhorov didn’t offer any other details.

Evgenia Kara-Murza said on X that her husband was “alive and as well as can be expected.”

Kara-Murza’s wife and lawyers have repeatedly sounded the alarm about his health deteriorating in prison. In 2015 and 2017, Kara-Murza suffered two near-fatal poisonings and developed polyneuropathy, a condition that deadens the feeling in his limbs.

Prokhorov stressed in his statement Wednesday that polyneuropathy is a serious chronic disease that prevents Kara-Murza from serving time in a correctional facility.

British and U.S. officials on Wednesday reiterated calls for Kara-Murza’s immediate release, and expressed concern that his lawyers were denied access to him.

“Vladimir is being held in deplorable conditions in prison for having the courage to tell the truth about the war in Ukraine,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow also said in a statement on X that “speaking the truth and one’s conscience is a right guaranteed by the Russian constitution, and which sadly continues to be oppressed by the Kremlin’s ongoing and increasing crackdown on dissent.”

“Kara-Murza is a hero, not a criminal,” the embassy said.

Asked by The Associated Press whether the Kremlin has any plans to release ailing political prisoners like Kara-Murza, akin to what President Vladimir Putin’s ally Alexander Lukashenko recently did in neighboring Belarus, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his conference call with reporters Wednesday that there were no such plans “at this time.”

Kara-Murza is serving the stiffest sentence handed to a Kremlin critic in modern Russia. He has denounced the prosecution against him as punishment for standing up to Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

His wife Evgenia said he continues to be held in solitary confinement, a practice common for imprisoned Kremlin critics and widely viewed as designed to put additional pressure on them.

Kara-Murza rose to prominence as a journalist and has written columns as a contributor for The Washington Post from his prison cell. He won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary earlier this year. He has been declared a political prisoner by Russia’s prominent human rights group Memorial, and officials in the West have repeatedly called for his release.

Moves to neutralize the opposition and stifle criticism intensified significantly after the start of the Ukraine war, including the passage of a law effectively criminalizing any public expression about the conflict that deviates from the Kremlin line.

The legislation, which outlaws “spreading false information” about the Russian army or “discrediting it,” has been used against opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving long prison terms.

Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press


Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

4h ago

Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day
Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning as a strike impacting thousands of LCBO employees enters its sixth day. Ford and...

13m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

4h ago

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don't know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it's never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

14h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

4h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

15h ago

2:48
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians

A look into the recent hack on Ticketmaster exposing countless users data and just why the ticket giant took more than a month to inform their customers.

15h ago

2:50
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands

After eagles moved into the Toronto Islands efforts to safely remove cormorants from the islands slowed down. That led to the population to spike. Brandon Rowe speaks with the TRCA to find out what it is doing about it

15h ago

