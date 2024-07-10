Man arrested after victim allegedly sexually assaulted during driving lesson

Jonathan Tolentino, 48, has been charged with sexual assault.
Jonathan Tolentino, 48, has been charged with sexual assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 10, 2024 8:03 pm.

A man has been charged after a victim was allegedly sexually assaulted during a driving lesson in Toronto.

Police were called to Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West on July 5.

It was alleged during a private driving lesson on July 4, the accused sexually assaulted the victim.

On July 9, Jonathan Tolentino, 48, of Toronto was charged with sexual assault. He appeared in court on July 10.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims.

