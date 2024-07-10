Microsoft quits OpenAI board seat as antitrust scrutiny of AI partnerships intensifies

FILE - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, appears onstage with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at OpenAI's first developer conference, on Nov. 6, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft has quit its seat on the board of OpenAI, saying its role is no longer needed because the ChatGPT maker has improved its governance since being roiled by boardroom chaos last year. In a letter sent on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Microsoft confirmed it was resigning, “effective immediately,” from its role as an observer on the board. (AP Photo/Barbara Ortutay, File)

By Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 6:31 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 6:42 am.

Microsoft has relinquished its seat on the board of OpenAI, saying its participation is no longer needed because the ChatGPT maker has improved its governance since being roiled by boardroom chaos last year.

In a Tuesday letter, Microsoft confirmed it was resigning, “effective immediately,” from its role as an observer on the artificial intelligence company’s board.

“We appreciate the support shown by OpenAI leadership and the OpenAI board as we made this decision,” the letter said.

The surprise departure comes amid intensifying scrutiny from antitrust regulators of the powerful AI partnership. Microsoft has reportedly invested $13 billion in OpenAI.

European Union regulators said last month that they would take a fresh look at the partnership under the 27-nation bloc’s antitrust rules while British competition watchdogs have also been looking into the deal.

Microsoft took the board seat following a power struggle in which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired, then quickly reinstated, while the board members behind the ouster were pushed out.

“Over the past eight months we have witnessed significant progress by the newly formed board and are confident in the company’s direction,” Microsoft said in its letter. “Given all of this we no longer believe our limited role as an observer is necessary.”

With Microsoft’s departure, OpenAI will no longer have observer seats on its board.

“We are grateful to Microsoft for voicing confidence in the Board and the direction of the company, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership,” OpenAI said in a statement.

It’s not hard to conclude that Microsoft’s decision to ditch the board seat was heavily influenced by rising scrutiny of big technology companies and their links with AI startups, said Alex Haffner, a competition partner at U.K. law firm Fladgate.

“It is clear that regulators are very much focused on the complex web of inter-relationships that Big Tech has created with AI providers, hence the need for Microsoft and others to carefully consider how they structure these arrangements going forward,” he said.

OpenAI said it would take a new approach to “informing and engaging key strategic partners” such as Microsoft and Apple and investors such as Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures, with regular meetings to update stakeholders on progress and ensure stronger collaboration on safety and security.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

1h ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

1h ago

'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats

Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and...

2h ago

Toronto man charged in GTA extortion, firearms investigation
Toronto man charged in GTA extortion, firearms investigation

A man from Toronto is facing several charges in an extortion investigation across the GTA dating back to late 2023. Peel Regional Police said on May 29, 2024, the Extortion Investigative Task Force...

1m ago

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

1h ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

1h ago

'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats

Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and...

2h ago

Toronto man charged in GTA extortion, firearms investigation
Toronto man charged in GTA extortion, firearms investigation

A man from Toronto is facing several charges in an extortion investigation across the GTA dating back to late 2023. Peel Regional Police said on May 29, 2024, the Extortion Investigative Task Force...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

1h ago

2:54
Congestion issues rise as Mayor Olivia Chow marks one year in office
Congestion issues rise as Mayor Olivia Chow marks one year in office

Toronto traffic has emerged as a top issue, including problems associated with the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister sits down with Chow to assess the overall state of the city today.

12h ago

2:38
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens.

14h ago

2:36
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes

Two weeks after buses replaced streetcars on Spadina Avenue, the TTC is altering their route in an effort to ease major traffic delays. Michelle Mackey is asking riders if it's working.

2:18
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday evening as the heat warning continues for the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos