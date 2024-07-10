MS-13 leader pleads guilty in case involving 8 murders, including deaths of 2 girls on Long Island

FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 photo, accused MS-13 gang member Alexi Saenz, is escorted by FBI agents in Central Islip, N.Y., after being taken into custody. Saenz pled guilty Wednesday in federal court in Central Islip, to racketeering and firearms charges including ordering the deaths of two teens, . Among the deaths he's charged with on Long Island are the 2016 killings of Brentwood teenagers Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, File)

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 1:08 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 1:13 pm.

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A leader of an MS-13 gang clique in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering and firearms charges in a case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls who were hacked and beaten to death as they strolled through their leafy, suburban neighborhood on Long Island.

Alexi Saenz entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Central Islip. Prosecutors previously withdrew an attempt to seek the death penalty in his case.

Among the deaths he was accused of ordering are the killings of Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, lifelong friends and classmates at Brentwood High School who were killed with a machete and a baseball bat.

The deaths of the high school students focused the nation’s attention on MS-13 gang violence during the administration of President Donald Trump.

The Republican called for the death penalty for Saenz and others arrested in the killings and blamed the violence and gang growth on lax immigration policies as he made several visits to Long Island. Cuevas’ mother Evelyn Rodriguez was a guest at Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.

The girls’ deaths led to questions about whether police had been aggressive enough in confronting what was then a serious threat of gangs developing inside area high schools.

For months in 2016, Hispanic children and young men had been disappearing in Brentwood, a working class community 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) east of New York City. After Cuevas and Mickens were killed, police discovered the bodies of three other young people in Brentwood, ages 15, 18 and 19, who had vanished months earlier.

Police and federal agents arrested dozens of suspected members of MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, a transnational criminal organization believed to have been founded as a neighborhood street gang in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by people fleeing civil war in El Salvador.

Cuevas’ mother, Rodriguez, became an anti-gang activist after her daughter’s death but was herself killed in 2018. Rodriguez was fatally struck by a car during a dispute over a memorial marking the second anniversary of her daughter’s death. The driver, Annmarie Drago, pleaded guilty in 2024 to negligent homicide.

Saenz’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Saenz, also known as “Blasty” and “Big Homie,” was the leader of an MS-13 clique operating in Brentwood and Central Islip known as Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside. Charges are still pending against his brother, Jairo Saenz, who prosecutors say was second-in-command in the local gang.

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

6m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

31m ago

Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police
Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police

Toronto Police say a 50-year-old man fell onto the subway tracks striking his head after he was assaulted on the platform at Davisville Subway Station on Tuesday. Officers were called to the station...

9m ago

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

6m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

31m ago

Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police
Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police

Toronto Police say a 50-year-old man fell onto the subway tracks striking his head after he was assaulted on the platform at Davisville Subway Station on Tuesday. Officers were called to the station...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA

Over just the morning hours, the Greater Toronto Area has seen plenty of rain with more yet to come.

1h ago

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

17h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

7h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

18h ago

2:48
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians

A look into the recent hack on Ticketmaster exposing countless users data and just why the ticket giant took more than a month to inform their customers.

18h ago

More Videos