Music Review: Clairo aims to ‘Charm’ on lush and layered new album

This cover image shows the self-released "Charm" by Clairo. (Clairo via AP)

By Ron Harris, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 12:47 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 12:56 pm.

Clairo, the Atlanta-based indie pop singer-songwriter, is out and about with “Charm,” her third album overall and first record in three years.

The 11-track release is a masterclass in modern but reflective music, hearkening back to ’70s-inspired pop grooves with a smooth layer of Clairo’s characteristic soul.

Clairo previously landed on many a cool kid’s aesthetic playlist with lovely tracks such as “Sofia” and “Bags.” She continues along the themes of love and sexuality here, blending playful melodies with astute lyrics that observe the heart’s volatile conditions: wanting, waiting, accepting, and exploring.

The standout song is “Sexy to Someone,” a repeat-worthy track on which Clairo sings about wanting to be wanted. “I want afterglowing and when I call a car / Send me eyes with the knowing that I could pull it off,” Clairo croons against an upbeat drum shuffle and soft synthesizer stabs. Desiring to be sexy to someone is sexier than singing about simply being sexy. These are the savvy songwriting levels that Clairo understands and delivers.

If you want something to move your body to, steer toward “Add Up My Love,” a certified bop by Clairo standards, quicker in pace than her usual lilt and a track that shows off the singer’s vocal ability.

Credit must go to Clairo and her “Charm” co-producer Leon Michaels (of The Dap-Kings and El Michels Affair) for their attention to analog. Clairo and company brought together a live ensemble of horns, woodwinds and vintage synthesizers to create a sound that is lush and respectful of the pre-digital process.

Clairo fans are likely to love this release. Newcomers to her music will be glad they found her. Clairo remains a standout artist among the current cadre of indie pop practitioners for her quality lyricism and consistent melodic inventiveness. She’s a cut above one-trick ponies that deliver fleeting earworms.

Ron Harris, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

10m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

24m ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

2m ago

Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police
Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police

Toronto Police say a 50-year-old man fell onto the subway tracks striking his head after he was assaulted on the platform at Davisville Subway Station on Tuesday. Officers were called to the station...

12m ago

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

10m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

24m ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

2m ago

Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police
Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police

Toronto Police say a 50-year-old man fell onto the subway tracks striking his head after he was assaulted on the platform at Davisville Subway Station on Tuesday. Officers were called to the station...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA

Over just the morning hours, the Greater Toronto Area has seen plenty of rain with more yet to come.

1h ago

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

17h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

7h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

18h ago

2:48
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians

A look into the recent hack on Ticketmaster exposing countless users data and just why the ticket giant took more than a month to inform their customers.

18h ago

More Videos