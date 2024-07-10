NATO-member Norway donates six F-16 jets to Ukraine

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 9:42 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend itself from Russian attacks, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday, adding that the jets will be important for Kyiv.

Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge against Russian firepower.

No date was announced as to when Norway will donate the six jets, but Gahr Støre said, “we aim to start the donations during 2024.”

He said Kyiv’s “ability to defend itself against attacks from the air is absolutely crucial in its defensive battle against Russia.”

Last year Gahr Støre said during a trip to Kyiv that Norway would donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine but didn’t specify how many.

After 42 years of service, the Nordic NATO member phased out its aging fleet of F-16 fighters in 2021 and is replacing them with new F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets.

Norway is the third European country after the Netherlands and Denmark to donate F-16 planes to Ukraine.

Oil-rich Norway is one of the world’s biggest donors to Ukraine.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

4h ago

Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day
Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning as a strike impacting thousands of LCBO employees enters its sixth day. Ford and...

11m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

4h ago

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

4h ago

Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day
Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning as a strike impacting thousands of LCBO employees enters its sixth day. Ford and...

11m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

14h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

4h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

15h ago

2:48
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians

A look into the recent hack on Ticketmaster exposing countless users data and just why the ticket giant took more than a month to inform their customers.

15h ago

2:50
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands

After eagles moved into the Toronto Islands efforts to safely remove cormorants from the islands slowed down. That led to the population to spike. Brandon Rowe speaks with the TRCA to find out what it is doing about it

15h ago

More Videos