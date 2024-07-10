New top US envoy to Taiwan pledges to help the island with self-defense as threats from China loom

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te, right pose for photos with American Institute in Taiwan's (AIT) director Greene F. Raymond in Taipei, Taiwan on July 10, 2024. Raymond who newly assumed his office on July 9, met with Taiwan President William Lai in the morning of July 10, when both reiterated on the strong partnership Taiwan and the U.S. nurtured from the past, with ups and downs. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 1:57 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 2:12 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The United States’ new top envoy to Taiwan promised Wednesday that Washington will help the self-ruled island defend itself as China ramps up its military threats.

Raymond Greene, who assumed his new role as director of the American Institute in Taiwan on Monday, met with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

“First of all, and the most important thing, the U.S. will strongly support Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities,” Greene said. “We both have common and long-term interests in peace and stability over the Taiwan Strait.”

Lai said Taiwan will strive to maintain the status quo with Beijing, which claims the island democracy of 23 million people as its own territory, to be reclaimed by force if necessary.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry also said Wednesday it detected 36 Chinese military jets, including J-16 fighters and H-6 bombers, flying south and southeast of the island and headed into the Western Pacific to carry out drills with China’s Shandong aircraft carrier.

The U.S., like most countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a country. But it’s the island’s main partner and is bound by U.S. laws to provide it with the means to defend itself. Less than a month ago, the U.S. State Department approved the sale to Taiwan of missiles and drones for an estimated $360 million.

In April, the House of Representatives approved an $8 billion military aid package for Taiwan.

“Taiwan and the U.S. are solid partners to each other who strive to maintain regional peace and stability,” Lai said Wednesday.

The Chinese government didn’t immediately comment on the meeting.

The American Institute in Taiwan functions as a de facto embassy. Taipei also operates an Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. and similar de facto embassies in other countries.

China has ramped up its military pressure against the island since Lai took office in May. Beijing sees Lai as a separatist and refuses to speak with him.

In late June, Beijing threatened to hunt down and execute “hardcore” Taiwan independence supporters. In response, Taipei urged its citizens to avoid traveling to China and the semi-autonomous Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal
Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal

Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday. Despite...

2h ago

Man injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Man injured in shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone...

3h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

11h ago

No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis
No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis

Emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at Wellesley and Jarvis Streets Tuesday night. They were called to the intersection just before 8:30 p.m. The fire has since been put out and...

3h ago

