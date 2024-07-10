No fooling: FanDuel fined for taking bets on April Fool’s Day on events that happened a week before

Workers at the FanDuel sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford N.J. prepare to take bets moments before it opened on July 14, 2018. On July 8, 2024, New Jersey gambling regulators revealed they had fined FanDuel $2,000 for taking bets in 2022 on mixed martial arts fights that had already happened a week earlier. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 3:02 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 3:26 pm.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It might have seemed too good to be true, but there it was, and on April Fool’s Day, no less: One of the country’s leading sports books was taking bets on mixed martial arts fights that had already happened a week earlier.

FanDuel accepted 34 bets on the fights that were promoted by the sports book as live events scheduled to take place on April 1, 2022.

But the fights had actually taken place a week earlier, on March 25.

New Jersey gambling regulators fined FanDuel $2,000 for the mistake, and the company paid out over $230,000 to settle the bets.

FanDuel declined comment Wednesday on the fine, which it agreed to pay.

But the state Division of Gaming Enforcement said in a letter made public on Monday that FanDuel said it was not notified by its data-feed providers that the Professional Fighters League matches were actually a recording of events that had already happened.

Instead, FanDuel’s trading team manually created betting markets based on information they obtained directly from the Professional Fighters League, New Jersey Deputy Attorney General Gina DeAnnuntis wrote.

“FanDuel confirmed that its traders failed to confirm with PFL that the event had previously occurred and was being presented via a tape delay,” she wrote.

FanDuel told the state that on April 1, 2022, it took 26 online wagers and eight retail wagers worth $190,904 on the events.

Afterwards, FanDuel received a notification from the International Betting Integrity Association, which monitors sports betting transactions, looking for suspicious activity or out-of-the-ordinary patterns, that the events it was offering odds on had already happened.

FanDuel paid off the wagers in the amount of $231,094, according to the state.

The fine from New Jersey regulators was imposed on Jan. 2 but not made public until this week. The state also required FanDuel to update its internal controls to prevent such events from happening in the future.

It was not the first time a sports book operating in New Jersey mistakenly took bets on something that had already happened.

In 2021, 86 gamblers put down bets on a British soccer game that had already happened the day before. The bets were voided, and New Jersey regulators fined the Malta-based sports betting technology company Kambi Group and Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive $1,000 apiece. In that case, the companies had offered a so-called proposition or “prop” bet on whether Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford would score a goal in a May 13, 2021, soccer game between Manchester United and Liverpool. (He did.)

But because a Kambi trader located in England mistakenly entered a start date of May 14 for the game, it enabled people to place bets on the event after it had ended when it was known that Rashford had already scored.

Last week, New Jersey regulators revealed that they had fined DraftKings, another major national sports book, $100,000 for reporting inaccurate sports betting data to the state.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get...

32m ago

Person shot near Steeles and Weston
Person shot near Steeles and Weston

A person has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

3m ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

11m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get...

32m ago

Person shot near Steeles and Weston
Person shot near Steeles and Weston

A person has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

3m ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

11m ago

Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that
Young adults with special needs struggle to find support. One Toronto family is working to change that

On a quiet suburban street in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood you’ll find well maintained homes with manicured lawns along tree lined streets. Standing out in this suburban-like oasis is...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway

More sections of Ontario highways are increasing to 110 km/h speed limits this week helping people move quicker on their daily commutes and weekend travels.

3h ago

1:06
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know

Doug Ford was questioned about the closure of the science centre and teased at more information to come regarding the building's condition on Thursday.

3h ago

1:37
Doug Ford addresses LCBO strike and has strong words for workers' union
Doug Ford addresses LCBO strike and has strong words for workers' union

Doug Ford addressed the media for the first time after the start of the LCBO strike and states they will not be selling the liquor chain calling it an "asset" for the province.

3h ago

0:42
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA

Over just the morning hours, the Greater Toronto Area has seen plenty of rain with more yet to come.

4h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

11h ago

More Videos