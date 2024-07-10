Pennsylvania is getting a new license plate that features the Liberty Bell

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 11:18 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 11:26 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new state license plate design refers to Pennsylvania’s critical role in establishing the United States’ independence from England and features the phrase, “Let Freedom Ring.”

The red-white-and-blue plate design announced this week includes an image of Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell. The design already appears on eight signs that welcome motorists where highways cross various state lines — with 29 more planned for the coming months.

“Let Freedom Ring” is a phrase in the early 19th century song “My Country, ’Tis of Thee.”

The Liberty Bell, inscribed with a Bible verse exhorting people to “Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto all the Inhabitants thereof,” was in use in Philadelphia before the American Revolution. It became a rallying point for those fighting to abolish slavery in the United States and for supporters of giving women the right to vote and of civil rights.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose name is on the highway signs, said the license plates and welcome signs are being introduced ahead of the country’s 250th birthday celebration in 2026.

The welcome signs are at borders with Maryland on U.S. Route 15 near Gettysburg and Interstate 70 in Fulton County; with New Jersey on Interstate 295 in Bucks County and Interstate 80 in Monroe County; with Ohio on Interstate 90 in Erie County; and with New York on Route 449 in Potter County, Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County and Route 1015 in Tioga County.

Those interested in the new plates can sign up to be notified when they will available early next year.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

updated

48m ago

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

5h ago

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are being felt across southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA, with Environment Canada warning of "torrential downpours" and rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres...

updated

21m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

updated

48m ago

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

5h ago

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are being felt across southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA, with Environment Canada warning of "torrential downpours" and rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres...

updated

21m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

16h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

6h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

17h ago

2:48
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians

A look into the recent hack on Ticketmaster exposing countless users data and just why the ticket giant took more than a month to inform their customers.

17h ago

2:50
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands

After eagles moved into the Toronto Islands efforts to safely remove cormorants from the islands slowed down. That led to the population to spike. Brandon Rowe speaks with the TRCA to find out what it is doing about it

17h ago

More Videos